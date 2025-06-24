Israeli PM Netanyahu Accepts Trump's Ceasefire Plan

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): Benjamin Netanyahu has accepted the US President's ceasefire plan and is scheduled to issue a statement later on Tuesday, the Israel Prime Minister's Office said.

But Netanyahu's rival, Lieberman, has criticized the ceasefire. Avigdor Lieberman, leader of the right-wing Yisrael Beitenu party warned that attempting a ceasefire with Iran before that country's full surrender would be a big mistake.

“There is nothing more dangerous than leaving a wounded lion behind. It would undoubtedly lead us into another war in the next two or three years, under much worse conditions”: he wrote on X.

Last night, US President said that a ceasefire between Iran and Israel would begin in a few hours, but Iranian Foreign Minister Syed Abbas Araqchi emphasized that there was no agreement on this matter and that Iran would only continue to respond if Israel stopped its attacks by 4am today.

Israeli attacks on Tehran and some other regions of Iran, as well as Iranian attacks on Israel, continued as of 4:00 AM today (Tuesday).

On social network“Truth Social”, Trump wrote to Iran and Israel:“The ceasefire has now begun; please do not violate it”.

hz/ma