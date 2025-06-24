Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
T20 Cricket Tournament Kicks Off In Ghazni

T20 Cricket Tournament Kicks Off In Ghazni


2025-06-24 02:00:57
(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News)

GHAZNI CITY (Pajhwok): A twenty/20 cricket tournament titled“Ghazi District Cup” has begun featuring 10 teams from eight districts and Ghazni city of southern Ghazni province, an official said on Tuesday.

Head of Cricket Abdul Wadoud Paktiawal told Pajhwok Afghan News the 12-match tournament would last for about 15 days.

“These 10 teams have been divided into two groups, each team would play four matches, and the top two teams from each group would advance to the semi-finals”: he added.

The competition is aimed at developing cricket, finding young talents and strengthening brotherhood between districts, Paktiawal hoped this would introduce young talents to Afghan domestic cricket.

On the other hand, athletes, happy with the tournament, called for holding more such events.

Matiullah Folad, a player from the Raees Club team, told Pajhwok they were facing problems due to lack of a stadium.

He said:“There are no standard grounds, where we can play with confidence”.

Folad urged the government to pay serious attention to stadiums and sports facilities.

hz/ma

MENAFN24062025000174011037ID1109717739

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search