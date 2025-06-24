T20 Cricket Tournament Kicks Off In Ghazni

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

GHAZNI CITY (Pajhwok): A twenty/20 cricket tournament titled“Ghazi District Cup” has begun featuring 10 teams from eight districts and Ghazni city of southern Ghazni province, an official said on Tuesday.

Head of Cricket Abdul Wadoud Paktiawal told Pajhwok Afghan News the 12-match tournament would last for about 15 days.

“These 10 teams have been divided into two groups, each team would play four matches, and the top two teams from each group would advance to the semi-finals”: he added.

The competition is aimed at developing cricket, finding young talents and strengthening brotherhood between districts, Paktiawal hoped this would introduce young talents to Afghan domestic cricket.

On the other hand, athletes, happy with the tournament, called for holding more such events.

Matiullah Folad, a player from the Raees Club team, told Pajhwok they were facing problems due to lack of a stadium.

He said:“There are no standard grounds, where we can play with confidence”.

Folad urged the government to pay serious attention to stadiums and sports facilities.

