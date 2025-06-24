Iran Rejects Israel's Claims Of Violating Ceasefire

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): Israel claims that Iran on Tuesday launched a missile attack against it after the announcement of a ceasefire.

However, Iran rejected this accusation and denied any missile launches toward Israel following the ceasefire.

Earlier, US president Donald Trump announced that a ceasefire between Israel and Iran was 'now in effect' and urged both nations to honor the agreement.

“THE CEASEFIRE IS NOW IN EFFECT. PLEASE DO NOT VIOLATE IT!” Trump posted on his Truth Social platform.

The ceasefire follows 12 days of hostilities between the two regional rivals.

However, hours later, Trump said both Israel and Iran violated the ceasefire and he was not happy, especially with Israel.

On Monday, Trump declared that both sides had agreed to halt attacks, although Iran's Foreign Minister warned that Tehran would not fully cease its military response unless Israel ended what it called“illegal aggression” against the Iranian people.

A few hours ago, Trump wrote in a post on the social network“Truth Social” addressing Iran and Israel:“The ceasefire has now begun; please do not violate it.”

Al Jazeera reported that after the US-proposed ceasefire was announced, Iran's National Security Council also accepted the ceasefire.

Iran's Fars News Agency reported that the Supreme National Security Council of Iran released a statement on the“imposition of halting the war on the Zionist enemy and its evil supporters.”

The statement said that the Iranian armed forces,“without the slightest trust in the words of the enemies and with fingers on the trigger,” are ready to respond to any“aggressive act by the enemy.”

However, at around 2:30 p.m. today, the BBC reported that the Israeli Ministry of Defense, without providing details, accused Iran of violating the ceasefire and ordered the Israeli army to“severely strike targets in Tehran.”

In contrast, Iran's Mehr News Agency reported around 12:30 p.m. today that the General Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces denied the launch of any missiles from Iran toward Israel in recent hours.

sa/ma