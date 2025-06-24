Strike On US Base Not Aimed At Friendly Qatar, Says Iran
KABUL (Pajhwok): In a letter to UN Secretary-General, Qatar has protested Iran's missile attack on the Al-Adeid base, but Tehran insists“this defensive action” should not be viewed as an action“against the friendly and neighboring country of Qatar”.
After Israel's attacks on Iran and Iran's counterattacks, the US struck Iran's nuclear facilities on June 22, and Iran launched missile attacks on the American Al-Adeid base in Qatar last night.
In a statement, Qatar's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a letter addressed to UN-SG, warned the continuation of such military actions could endanger the stability and security of the region and have disastrous consequences for global peace and security.
Qatar emphasized it reserves the right to respond directly, based on the UN Charter and international law.
The letter called for an immediate halt to all military operations and for the dialogue process to resume in earnest.
On his X handle, spokesman for Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs Esmail Baqaei, , wrote Iran's missile attacks on the US base in Al-Adeid were carried out within the framework of the right to self-defense based on Article 51 of the UN Charter and in response to the US military aggression against Iran's sovereignty and territorial integrity.
Referring to Iran's attack on the Al-Adeid base, he explained this“defensive action” should in no way be considered an action“against the friendly and neighboring country, Qatar,” and that Iran is committed to its long-standing and good relations with Qatar.
“We are determined not to allow the aggressive actions and evil policies of the US and the Zionist regime against Iran to cause sedition and division between us and our brothers in the region”.
hz/ma
