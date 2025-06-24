Enmity Claims 2 Lives In Bamyan
BAMYAN (Pajhwok): Two people have been killed in a clash in the first security district of Bamyan city, the capital of Bamyan province, due to personal enmity, local officials said on Tuesday.
Saboor Farzan Sighani, a spokesman for the Bamyan governor, told Pajhwok Afghan News that two residents of 'Sarasiab' village were killed in a clash.
He added that the incident took place last night.
He cited personal enmity as the motive behind the incident and said, without giving details, that an investigation has been launched into the matter.
