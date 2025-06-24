Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Enmity Claims 2 Lives In Bamyan

Enmity Claims 2 Lives In Bamyan


2025-06-24 02:00:57
(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News)

BAMYAN (Pajhwok): Two people have been killed in a clash in the first security district of Bamyan city, the capital of Bamyan province, due to personal enmity, local officials said on Tuesday.

Saboor Farzan Sighani, a spokesman for the Bamyan governor, told Pajhwok Afghan News that two residents of 'Sarasiab' village were killed in a clash.

He added that the incident took place last night.

He cited personal enmity as the motive behind the incident and said, without giving details, that an investigation has been launched into the matter.

ma

MENAFN24062025000174011037ID1109717736

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search