NOA Lithium Strikes Critical Water: A Game-Changing Discovery For Rio Grande Project

MENAFN - News Direct) ‎ | June 24, 2025 09:18 AM Eastern Daylight Time

In the parched landscapes of Argentina's Lithium Triangle, water is as valuable as the lithium itself. NOA Lithium Brines Inc. (TSXV: NOAL) (OTCPK: NLIBF) has just announced a discovery that could dramatically accelerate the development timeline of its flagship Rio Grande Project-fresh water.

The company revealed today that it has successfully located an on-site fresh water source within its 100%-owned Rio Grande Project boundaries, marking a pivotal milestone in the project's advancement toward production.

Why This Water Discovery Matters

For lithium brine projects, access to industrial water is a make-or-break factor. In the arid regions where lithium salars are typically found, securing water rights and sources can be challenging, expensive, and time-consuming. By discovering this resource on its own property, NOA has eliminated a significant hurdle in the development pathway.

"This marks another significant milestone in the advancement of the Rio Grande Project," stated Gabriel Rubacha, NOA's Chief Executive Officer. "Not only have we discovered a fresh water source on-site and within our properties, but its location aligns perfectly with the area of highest lithium concentration and our preliminary assessment for locating a production facility and evaporation ponds."

The strategic positioning of this water well, drilled to a depth of 190 meters in the northern section of the project, couldn't be more advantageous. It's situated close to the areas where NOA has identified the highest concentration of lithium and porosity to date-precisely where the company envisions developing future production facilities and evaporation ponds.

A Series of Strategic Wins

This water discovery adds to NOA's impressive streak of achievements over the past year. The company has methodically checked off critical boxes in its development roadmap:

The water well represents one of three fresh water targets identified at Rio Grande, suggesting further potential for expanded water resources as development continues.

Positioned in the Heart of the Lithium Triangle

NOA's strategic position in Argentina's Lithium Triangle gives it proximity to some of the world's highest-grade, lowest-cost lithium operations. The company has assembled one of the largest lithium brine claim portfolios in the region not owned by a producing company, with over 140,000 hectares across three prospective salars: Rio Grande, Arizaro, and Salinas Grandes.

This vast land package in Salta Province-widely recognized as one of Argentina's most mining-friendly jurisdictions-positions NOA alongside industry leaders like Arcadium, Lithium Argentina, Ganfeng, and Rio Tinto.

Looking Forward: Accelerating Development

With the PEA expected in Q3 2025, NOA is rapidly advancing toward a comprehensive economic evaluation of the Rio Grande Project. The current design contemplates an initial production capacity of approximately 20,000 metric tonnes per year of lithium carbonate equivalent, with scalability to double that capacity through modular expansion.

The water discovery adds tangible value to this economic assessment by potentially reducing both capital and operating costs associated with water procurement and transport.

As global lithium demand continues to surge, driven by electric vehicle adoption and energy storage requirements, NOA's steady advancement of its Rio Grande Project positions it as an emerging player in the lithium supply chain at precisely the right time.

For investors watching the lithium space, NOA's methodical derisking of its flagship project and continued achievement of development milestones make it a compelling story to follow as it progresses toward its goal of becoming Argentina's next major lithium producer.

‎

Recent News Highlights from NOA Lithium:

NOA Lithium Discovers Fresh Water at Rio Grande Project

NOA Engages Hatch To Lead Preliminary Economic Assessment For Its Rio Grande Project

NOA Lithium Advances Towards 2025 Water Exploration at Rio Grande Project

Read more about other lithium stocks: NASDAQ: PWM | OTC: LTMCF | NYSE: ALB | NYSE: LAC | OTCQB:NRVTF

* Legal Disclaimer & Disclosure - Paid Advertisement: This content is a paid advertisement. Wall Street Wire has received compensation from NOA Lithium Brines Inc. for promotional media services provided on an ongoing subscription basis. This content is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice. Wall Street Wire is not a broker-dealer or investment adviser. Full compensation details and information regarding the operator of Wall Street Wire are available here redditwire/terms or in NOA's disclosure's

THIS ARTICLE CONTAINS SPONSORED CONTENT PUBLISHED ON BEHALF OF NOA LITHIUM BRINES