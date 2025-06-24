Iotacomm® Announces New Corporate Headquarters In Research Triangle Region, Expanding Footprint In Chapel Hill's Innovation Hub

MENAFN - News Direct) IotaComm, Inc. ("IotaComm"), a next-generation wireless communications and Internet of Things (IoT) solution provider, proudly announces the relocation of its corporate headquarters to 200 West Franklin Street in Chapel Hill, North Carolina-a premier Class A creative office space in the heart of downtown.

This relocation marks a major milestone in IotaComm's mission to build the next nationwide wireless carrier purpose-built for the Internet of Things. By combining secure, carrier-grade connectivity with smart infrastructure applications, IotaComm is enabling a future where buildings and cities can communicate intelligently, efficiently, and affordably.

“This move represents more than a change of address-it's a strategic investment in our future,” said Terrence DeFranco, Chairman and CEO of IotaComm.“By establishing our headquarters in Chapel Hill, we're aligning our growth trajectory with a world-class talent pool, a thriving innovation ecosystem, and a community that shares our values around sustainability, technology, and education. At the same time, we remain deeply committed to our operations in Lehigh Valley, Pennsylvania, where our roots run deep and where we continue to advance key initiatives in education, smart manufacturing and community-based innovation.”

Key Highlights of the New IotaComm Headquarters:



Address: 200 West Franklin Street, Chapel Hill, NC 27516

Location: Prime downtown Chapel Hill with an 80 Walk Score-“Very Walkable”

Proximity: Steps from the UNC campus and Chapel Hill Transit routes

Space: Top-floor office (formerly occupied by a top 20 Fortune 500 tech company)

Move-In Ready: Fully furnished with FF&E for rapid activation Talent Access: Immediate pipeline to UNC's research and student communities

“Our journey began through Innovate Carolina's startup hub,” DeFranco added.“Today we're proud to be collaborating with regional leaders such as the Ackerman Center for Excellence in Sustainability at UNC Kenan-Flagler Business School , as well as a growing number of partners across the Research Triangle. This move accelerates our ability to build, hire, and innovate with purpose.”

A Strategic Growth Platform

The new location supports IotaComm's nationwide expansion of its LoRaWAN® network and its commercialization of Delphi360TM, a platform designed to digitize building systems and deliver real-time insights for air quality, energy use, and asset performance. With strong momentum in the education sector, IotaComm is rapidly accelerating into additional high-impact verticals, including manufacturing, hospitality, and government-each requiring scalable connectivity and actionable data to modernize operations and improve outcomes.

“We're excited to welcome IotaComm to 200 West Franklin and to the greater Chapel Hill business community,” said Hastings Jones, Vice President at CBRE and representative of 200 West Franklin's ownership, Antoine Puech of MEY Corporation.“This iconic space offers the infrastructure and location needed for a high-growth technology company to scale-and direct access to world-class talent and thought leadership.”

IotaComm will continue to grow its operations in Lehigh Valley, PA, including ongoing investments in smart manufacturing initiatives, education partnerships, and community engagement through IotaCommUnity initiatives. The Chapel Hill headquarters complements these efforts and positions the company to scale nationally while staying grounded in its hfounding communities.

About IotaComm, Inc.

IotaComm® is a private wireless communications and data services company that provides secure, carrier-grade low-power connectivity for the Internet of Things (IoT). Through its nationwide FCC-licensed 800 MHz spectrum portfolio and proprietary Delphi360TM platform, IotaComm® delivers critical data-driven solutions for smart buildings, smart cities, and sustainable infrastructure. IotaComm® leverages the globally adopted LoRaWAN® standard and is a member of the LoRa Alliance®, the leading global association driving the adoption of LoRaWAN® worldwide. Headquartered in Research Triangle Park, NC, with operations in Allentown, PA, IotaComm is committed to innovation, sustainability, and delivering value for customers, communities, and shareholders.

