JPMA Is Now The Baby Safety Alliance

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "For more than 60 years, JPMA has worked to advance the safety of products used to care for babies and young children. Now, we're moving our mission of baby safety to the forefront by bringing it into our organization's name," said Lisa Trofe, who serves as the executive director of the Baby Safety Alliance. "While JPMA has long been inclusive of members and partners beyond manufacturers, we also believe 'Alliance' better describes our collaborative efforts across manufacturers, retailers, parents, partners, and more to advance baby safety. We are thrilled about our new chapter and invite all those who are passionate about advancing baby safety to join us."

Members of the Baby Safety Alliance represent 95 percent of the prenatal to preschool products sold in North America, making the Alliance the trusted voice of safety and quality for baby and children's products.

"At the Baby Safety Alliance, we advance baby safety with efforts across four strategic pillars: advocacy, product safety, education, and philanthropy," said Trofe.

The Alliance's advocacy work includes legislative and regulatory involvement to ensure products are safe, accessible, and affordable. A prime example of this is the organization's recent work lobbying for tariff exemptions to keep products that are critical for the care of babies and young children accessible and affordable for American families.

The organization also facilitates the Baby Safety Alliance Verification Program. This program–formerly JPMA's Certification Program–tests more than 3,200 products across 30+ categories to ensure products meet the highest standards for safety, performance, and functionality.

"When you see a seal indicating that a product has been Verified by the Baby Safety Alliance, you can rest assured that the product has been tested to meet the highest federal, state, and voluntary safety standards set for its product category," said Trofe. "Products Verified by the Baby Safety Alliance are tested annually to the most recent standards for even more assurance. These products can be trusted to help care for the precious little ones in your life."

The Alliance's education initiatives include providing free expert-approved baby safety guidance to parents and caregivers through Baby Safety University . The Baby Safety Alliance helps expecting and new parents choose and use baby and children's products while keeping safety top of mind. Safety tips for sleeping, transporting, feeding, playing, bathing, diapering, monitoring, protecting, and more can be found on Baby Safety University .

The Baby Safety Alliance also focuses on philanthropy through the Baby Safety Foundation , a 501(c)(3) charity. Founded in 2021 as JPMA Cares, the Baby Safety Foundation aims to create better outcomes for infants and toddlers by reducing preventable injuries and deaths and providing families in need with donations of time, talent, and product.

"This is an exciting time for the Baby Safety Alliance. Our name and brand have changed to put the focus on what truly matters to us-baby safety. We are evolving and growing, while staying rooted in our mission to champion safer products for babies and peace of mind for parents," said Trofe.

