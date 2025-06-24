White Pearl Technology Group AB To Present At The Small Cap Growth Virtual Investor Conference June 26Th

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WPTG invites individual and institutional investors, as well as advisors and analysts, to attend online at VirtualInvestorConferences.com

STOCKHOLM, Sweden, June 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- White Pearl Technology Group AB (Nasdaq First North: WPTG; OTCQX: WPTGF), a leading global provider of digital transformation solutions with 32 subsidiaries across 20 countries, today announced that Marco Marangoni, CEO, will present live at the Small Cap Growth Virtual Investor Conference hosted by on June 26th, 2025.

DATE : June 26th

TIME : 11:00 AM ET

LINK : REGISTER HERE

Available for 1x1 Meetings June 26, 27, 30 and July 1st



This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that online investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at .

Recent Company Highlights



Record Q1 2025 Performance : Revenue increased 18.1% year-over-year to SEK 98.9M with EBITDA soaring 87.5% to SEK 15.9M

Historic EBITDA Margin : Achieved 16.1% EBITDA margin - highest in company history, up 600 basis points from Q1 2024

Technology Leadership : Emerging technologies segment now represents 15% of revenue, driving margin expansion

Global Scale : Expanded to 32 subsidiaries serving 200k+ customers across 6 continents with 800+ professionals Vision 2028 Progress : On track toward SEK 827M revenue target with 17.1% EBITDA margin by 2028



About White Pearl Technology Group AB

White Pearl Technology Group AB (WPTG) is a global technology company listed on both Nasdaq First North Growth Market and OTCQX Best Market, specialising in digital transformation solutions. With 32 subsidiaries operating across 20 countries and a team of more than 800 professionals, WPTG serves over 200,000 customers worldwide across six continents. The company helps organisations navigate the complexities of the digital age, offering comprehensive services including AI & machine learning, cloud solutions, cybersecurity, IoT, system integration, and smart infrastructure solutions. WPTG's diversified portfolio includes managed services (40% of revenue), emerging technologies (15%), and system implementation (26%), positioning the company at the forefront of the $1.8 trillion global digital transformation market.

