Wireless Innovation Forum Announces Leadership Changes

- Manuel Uhm, AMDBEAVERTON, OR, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Today the Wireless Innovation Forum (WInnForum) announces the hiring of Dr. John Glossner as Chief Executive Officer, replacing CEO Lee Pucker who is retiring after 17 years of distinguished service. In addition, the Board appointed Colby Harper (Pathfinder Wireless) as Chair of the Board, replacing long-time Chair Manuel Uhm (AMD), who will continue on the Board as Chair Emeritus through 2025.“I'm honored to serve as WInnForum's CEO and look forward to working with our vibrant member community to advance the Forum's mission,” said Dr. Glossner.“With deep roots in the organization, I'm committed to building on Lee's legacy while steering the Forum toward the future of wireless innovation.”Dr. Glossner is a long-time contributor to the Forum and recipient of the 2012 President's Award. His leadership roles have included Chair and President (2019–2023), CTO, Chair of the Board, and Chair of the Forum's flagship technical conference.A pioneer in software-defined radio and AI acceleration, Glossner previously co-founded Sandbridge Technologies, an SDR company that produced the first working 4G modem with the baseband entirely in software, in collaboration with Samsung. He has held executive and technical roles at IBM, Lucent Bell Labs, hxGPT, and Optimum Semiconductor Technologies. In academia, he has served as a department chair and director in computer science and AI programs across the U.S.Harper, who served previously as a board officer, is a wireless industry veteran with a focus on adaptive real-time control of complex systems and spectrum innovation. As CEO of Pathfinder Wireless he has helped shape standards and research initiatives and policy strategies across sectors since the 2G era. In his new role as Board Chair, Harper and the Board will provide strategic governance and direction for the Forum's continued evolution.“WInnForum plays a unique and crucial role in shaping the global wireless ecosystem,” said Harper.“I'm excited to help as we guide the Forum through its next phase of growth and global collaboration.”Harper replaces Uhm, who is stepping down as Chair of the Board of Directors after a decade of service.“As the CEO of the Forum for more than 17 years and directly involved with the Forum for more than 25 years, Lee brought a tremendous amount of leadership, business acumen, technical astuteness, and institutional knowledge to the Forum. The Board of Directors would like to extend deep gratitude to him for his dedication to the advancement of WInnForum goals and his numerous contributions to shaping the wireless landscape as it exists today,” said Uhm.To learn more about the Wireless Innovation Forum and membership benefits, please visit .About the Wireless Innovation ForumEstablished in 1996, the Wireless Innovation ForumTM comprises an international group of equipment vendors, subsystem vendors, software developers, technology developers, communication service providers, research and engineering organizations, academic institutions, government users, regulators and others who share the common business interests of advancing technologies supporting the innovative utilization of spectrum and the development of wireless communications systems, including essential or critical communications systems. . Forum projects are supported by platinum sponsor Shure .

