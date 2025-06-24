Hearth, Patio & Barbecue Association Shares Insights For July's National Grilling Month

In the U.S., 70% of mid-to-high-end grill owners reported grilling on Independence Day, making it the most popular grilling holiday, followed by Memorial Day at 58%.

ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- July marks National Grilling Month, the height of summer and the perfect time to celebrate the art of outdoor cooking. As the season heats up, grill enthusiasts across North America are firing up their premium equipment for everything from relaxed family dinners to festive Fourth of July cookouts.

"July represents the pinnacle of grilling season, when our most dedicated grill enthusiasts truly showcase their passion for outdoor cooking," said Jill McClure, President and CEO of the Hearth, Patio & Barbecue Association (HPBA). "The mid-to-high-end grill market shows that for many Americans and Canadians, grilling isn't just about preparing food-it's about creating experiences, building outdoor spaces, and the joy of grilling."

To mark the occasion, HPBA shares key findings from its Mid-to-High-End Grill Ownership and Market Study, highlighting how premium grill owners are cooking, entertaining, and investing in outdoor living:

1. Summer Holidays Are Made for Grilling: In the U.S., 70% of mid-to-high-end grill owners reported grilling on Independence Day, making it the most popular grilling holiday, followed by Memorial Day at 58%. In Canada, Canada Day was the top choice, with 66% firing up the grill.

2. Fuel Preferences Shape Purchase Decisions: Among mid-to-high-end grill owners, 61% use propane grills, and 59% use charcoal or wood. When considering their next premium grill, 67% said they are interested in both fuel types. For wood pellet grill users, hickory and pellet blends are the top fuel choices (20% each), followed by mesquite (17%). 18% of consumers buy their fuel from barbecue specialty retailers.

3. Grilling is a Year-Round Activity: While summer is peak season, grilling extends well beyond one season. Two-thirds or more of grill owners report using their grills multiple times per week in spring (65%), summer (83%), and fall (63%). Grilling is also a part of special celebrations year-round-64% grill for birthdays, and many also fire up the grill for anniversaries, family reunions, and sporting events. 43% also reported cooking for groups of 10 or more.

4. Outdoor Kitchens on the Rise: Premium grill owners are investing in outdoor kitchens at an average of $10,600. 35% of survey recipients reported having an outdoor kitchen. Nearly all of these (98%) include a grill, and 73% of owners use their outdoor kitchen at least three times per week.

5. Informed Consumers Do Their Homework: Premium grill buyers conduct thorough research before making a purchase-55% do so, and among them, 87% browse in-store and 69% explore online. Specialty retailers who have showrooms and the installation expertise for outdoor kitchens are an invaluable resource for those who want to add a new culinary experience to their home.

6. Grilling Behaviors Reflect Passion and Experimentation: Premium grill owners tend to be adventurous and curious in their cooking habits. More than half (53%) actively seek out new grilling or smoking recipes, while 50% enjoy experimenting with smoking and slow-cooking techniques. Flavor is a top priority-66% use dry rubs and spice blends, another 66% rely on marinades, and 34% incorporate hardwood smoking chips. Many are also focused on improving their results: 34% research ways to enhance food quality, and 28% even use their grills to cook breakfast, showcasing just how versatile and integrated grilling has become in their daily routines.

Premium Features and Future Plans:

Nearly two-thirds of gas grill owners include side burners, emphasizing a preference for multifunctional outdoor setups. When asked about upgrades, 63% of homeowners reported plans to improve their outdoor kitchen. The most common improvements they mentioned were adding or upgrading outdoor furniture (54%), enhancing landscaping (36%), and making changes to the patio or deck (35%).

About the Study:

The HPBA Mid-to-High End Grill Ownership and Market Potential Study was conducted in October 2022 to explore premium grilling trends, ownership patterns, and market preferences in the U.S. and Canada. A new edition of the study is scheduled for release in late 2025, available exclusively to HPBA members. To join HPBA or purchase the current report, contact ....

About HPBA: The Hearth, Patio & Barbecue Association (HPBA), based just outside of Washington, DC, is the North American industry association for manufacturers, retailers, distributors, representatives, service firms, and allied associates for all types of fireplaces, stoves, heaters, barbecues, and outdoor living appliances and accessories. HPBA provides professional member services and industry support in government relations, events, market research, education, certifications, consumer education, and industry promotion.

