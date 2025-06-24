Industry Leader, Cheryl St. Don, Promoted To Sr. Vice President

Cheryl St. Don promoted to SVP at empatiX Consulting

Reinforcing the empatiX Consulting commitment to client success, tangible and meaningful insights

- Jess Horkan, Co-Founder + Managing Partner, empatiX Consulting

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- empatiX Consulting officially announces that research and strategy industry expert, Cheryl St. Don, has been promoted to Sr. Vice President of Strategic Insights. This promotion recognizes Cheryl's exceptional contributions, deep expertise, and instrumental role in shaping the firm's insights capabilities. More, this promotion recognizes the consistent dedication that Cheryl brings to the clients. Cheryl is a standout performer in the insights and consulting industry and her contributions have led to very tangible results for clients.

Cheryl enhances the quality of all engagements and she brings an intentionality, commitment to a positive impact, and an exceptional desire to support clients and colleagues alike to every opportunity.

In her elevated role, Cheryl continues to lead and expand the firm's innovative insights practice, driving strategic initiatives and fostering a culture of data-driven decision-making for the financial services, healthcare and other diverse clients served at empatiX Consulting.

Cheryl will continue to lead strategic account relationships and ensure that the latest in artificial intelligence tools, advanced analytics, and proprietary insights frameworks and strategic insights approaches are leveraged to empower clients as they navigate this uncertain, complex market landscape and achieve sustainable growth.

"Cheryl is a strategic and trusted partner to many. It is an absolute pleasure to start each day with Cheryl on our team. Cheryl is an invaluable asset. She consistently demonstrating an unparalleled commitment to excellence and a profound understanding of the nuances that drive meaningful business impact," said Jess Horkan, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of empatiX Consulting.“Cheryl's decades of experience in the industry, coupled with a proven track record of delivering transformative insights, have been crucial to our clients' success and our firm's reputation. This promotion is a testament to Cheryl's dedication, leadership, and the profound impact she has for all who have the opportunity to call her a partner. I am humbled to call Cheryl a friend and colleague and I couldn't be happier to recognize her contributions.”

Cheryl brings a depth of knowledge in financial services, healthcare, and insurance that will set the stage for clients and the industry for years to come.

Jessica Horkan

empatiX Consulting

+1 617-710-6604

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.