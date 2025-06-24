SWINERTON ELEVATES BENEFIT PACKAGE FOR OPEN SHOP CRAFT WORKERS

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Swinerton's craft benefits package includes traditional offerings: healthcare, dental, vision, short-term disability, career development and training, and life insurance. Additionally, Swinerton provides extra benefits to support employees both at work and outside of work. This next level of benefits enhancement was based on input from the firm's craft employees.

Five Highlighted Benefits Offered by Swinerton



Paid Time Off – Full-time craft employees who meet certain requirements can benefit from time away from work, which includes:



Vacation Time: accrue up to 40 hours per calendar year.



NEW Paid Holidays: enjoy up to seven days annually. Sick Time: accrue up to 72 hours.



Lifestyle Benefits – Swinerton offers discounts on many products and services: cell phone services, new vehicles, discounted attraction and event tickets, and home improvement supplies. Employees also get access to wellness memberships, pet insurance, and a network of care providers.



Retirement Savings – To help employees save for retirement, they are eligible to join Swinerton's 401(k) & Savings Plan after three months of employment. This plan features employer matching and an Employee Stock Ownership Program (ESOP) that both help enhance retirement savings and provide an opportunity to have ownership in the company.



NEW Paid Care Leave – Eligible employees who meet certain requirements can get up to 80 hours of supplemental compensation for an approved leave of absence. This can be used to care for their own personal health condition, care for a qualified family member, or to bond with a child(ren) (biological, adopted, or surrogate child, or placement of a foster child).

Financial Coaching – Employees can get financial coaching to help support their money goals, like saving for a new home, managing debt, or budgeting for a dream vacation.

"Our people are the foundation of Swinerton's success, and by offering a complete benefits package, we aim to provide our open shop employees with the support and resources they need to thrive. We believe in investing in our workforce, and these benefits reflect our commitment to the well-being and growth of every team member," shares David Callis, Swinerton CEO.

Swinerton seeks regular feedback from employees and competitors to provide the best benefits possible. This ensures that our team members have access to resources that support their well-being on the job and beyond.

About Swinerton

Swinerton provides commercial construction, construction management, design-build, and self-perform services throughout the United States. Founded in 1888, Swinerton is 100% employee-owned and is the preferred builder and trusted partner in every market it serves-proudly leading with ownership, integrity, leadership, passion, and excellence. Swinerton has 23 nationwide offices in Spokane and Seattle, WA; Portland, OR; Boise, ID; Sacramento, Fairfield, Fresno, Concord, San Francisco, Oakland, Santa Clara, Los Angeles, Santa Ana, and San Diego, CA; Honolulu and Maui, HI; Denver, CO; Dallas and Austin, TX; Atlanta, GA; Charlotte and Raleigh, NC; and New York, NY. For more information, please visit swinerton .

