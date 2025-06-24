Century Complete Enters Enterprise, Alabama Market With Upcoming New Homes
Century Complete's first community in Enterprise, Townes at Crosswinds offers an exceptional location near downtown Enterprise, just outside the loop, and close to Enterprise High School. The community also boasts proximity to abundant outdoor recreation, including beach destinations like Destin and Gulf Shores just a few hours away.
New homes at Townes at Crosswinds will offer quality single-family floor plans with open-concept layouts and desirable included features like quartz countertops, Kohler® water fixtures, stainless-steel appliances, and luxury vinyl plank flooring.
"Townes at Crosswinds expands on our commitment to deliver attainable new homes in growing markets throughout Alabama," said Dave Roberts, Executive Vice President of Field Operations. "With thoughtful one-story designs, modern included features, and southern charm in a great location near the Florida Panhandle, this community is perfect for buyers who want to balance quality and value with an active lifestyle."
TOWNES AT CROSSWINDS | ENTERPRISE, AL
Opening in August from the low $200s
-
Single-family homes (all single-story floor plans)
3 to 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 2-bay garages
1,416 to 1,773 square feet
Included features such as quartz countertops, Whirlpool® stainless-steel appliances, Kohler® fixtures, and luxury plank flooring
Open-concept layouts with flex spaces, great rooms, owner's suites with walk-in closets and more
Close proximity to Dothan and Fort Novosel
A few hours from Gulf beaches
Community Location
County Road 622 & Crosswinds Boulevard
Enterprise, AL 36330
334.441.3724
VISIT OUR PANHANDLE SALES STUDIO
While our state-of-the-art online homebuying process allows you to buy on your terms-24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year-we also offer in-person assistance from local experts at our sales studio in Pensacola.
Panhandle Studio
4771 Bayou Boulevard, Suite 14
Pensacola, FL 32503
850.354.5573
THE FREEDOM OF ONLINE HOMEBUYING
Century Complete is proud to feature its industry-first online homebuying experience on all available homes in Alabama, allowing homebuyers to easily find their best fit and purchase when they're ready-all while continuing to work with their local real estate agent of choice. Homebuyers can further streamline the homebuying process by financing online with Century Complete's affiliate lender, Inspire Home Loans®.
How it works:Shop homes at CenturyCommunities Click "Buy Now" on any available home Fill out a quick Buy Online form Electronically submit an initial earnest money deposit Electronically sign a purchase contract via DocuSign®
Learn more about the Buy Online experience at .
About Century Communities
Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS ) is one of the nation's largest homebuilders, an industry leader in online home sales, and one of the highest-ranked homebuilders on Newsweek's list of America's Most Trustworthy Companies 2025-consecutively awarded for a third year-and Newsweek's list of the World's Most Trustworthy Companies 2024. Through its Century Communities and Century Complete brands, Century's mission is to build attractive, high-quality homes at affordable prices to provide its valued customers with A HOME FOR EVERY DREAM®. Century is engaged in all aspects of homebuilding - including the acquisition, entitlement and development of land, along with the construction, innovative marketing and sale of quality homes designed to appeal to a wide range of homebuyers. The Company operates in 17 states and over 45 markets across the U.S., and also offers mortgage, title, insurance brokerage, and escrow services in select markets through its Inspire Home Loans, Parkway Title, IHL Home Insurance Agency, and IHL Escrow subsidiaries. To learn more about Century Communities, please visit .
SOURCE Century Communities, Inc.
