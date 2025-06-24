Century Complete Enters Enterprise, Alabama Market With Upcoming New Homes

Century Complete's first community in Enterprise, Townes at Crosswinds offers an exceptional location near downtown Enterprise, just outside the loop, and close to Enterprise High School. The community also boasts proximity to abundant outdoor recreation, including beach destinations like Destin and Gulf Shores just a few hours away.

New homes at Townes at Crosswinds will offer quality single-family floor plans with open-concept layouts and desirable included features like quartz countertops, Kohler® water fixtures, stainless-steel appliances, and luxury vinyl plank flooring.

"Townes at Crosswinds expands on our commitment to deliver attainable new homes in growing markets throughout Alabama," said Dave Roberts, Executive Vice President of Field Operations. "With thoughtful one-story designs, modern included features, and southern charm in a great location near the Florida Panhandle, this community is perfect for buyers who want to balance quality and value with an active lifestyle."

TOWNES AT CROSSWINDS | ENTERPRISE, AL

Opening in August from the low $200s



Single-family homes (all single-story floor plans)

3 to 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 2-bay garages

1,416 to 1,773 square feet

Included features such as quartz countertops, Whirlpool® stainless-steel appliances, Kohler® fixtures, and luxury plank flooring

Open-concept layouts with flex spaces, great rooms, owner's suites with walk-in closets and more

Close proximity to Dothan and Fort Novosel A few hours from Gulf beaches

Community Location

County Road 622 & Crosswinds Boulevard

Enterprise, AL 36330

334.441.3724

VISIT OUR PANHANDLE SALES STUDIO

While our state-of-the-art online homebuying process allows you to buy on your terms-24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year-we also offer in-person assistance from local experts at our sales studio in Pensacola.

Panhandle Studio

4771 Bayou Boulevard, Suite 14

Pensacola, FL 32503

850.354.5573

THE FREEDOM OF ONLINE HOMEBUYING

Century Complete is proud to feature its industry-first online homebuying experience on all available homes in Alabama, allowing homebuyers to easily find their best fit and purchase when they're ready-all while continuing to work with their local real estate agent of choice. Homebuyers can further streamline the homebuying process by financing online with Century Complete's affiliate lender, Inspire Home Loans®.

How it works:

Shop homes at CenturyCommunitiesClick "Buy Now" on any available homeFill out a quick Buy Online formElectronically submit an initial earnest money depositElectronically sign a purchase contract via DocuSign

Learn more about the Buy Online experience at .

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS ) is one of the nation's largest homebuilders, an industry leader in online home sales, and one of the highest-ranked homebuilders on Newsweek's list of America's Most Trustworthy Companies 2025-consecutively awarded for a third year-and Newsweek's list of the World's Most Trustworthy Companies 2024. Through its Century Communities and Century Complete brands, Century's mission is to build attractive, high-quality homes at affordable prices to provide its valued customers with A HOME FOR EVERY DREAM®. Century is engaged in all aspects of homebuilding - including the acquisition, entitlement and development of land, along with the construction, innovative marketing and sale of quality homes designed to appeal to a wide range of homebuyers. The Company operates in 17 states and over 45 markets across the U.S., and also offers mortgage, title, insurance brokerage, and escrow services in select markets through its Inspire Home Loans, Parkway Title, IHL Home Insurance Agency, and IHL Escrow subsidiaries. To learn more about Century Communities, please visit .

