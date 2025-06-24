The Inner Circle Acknowledges, Brian K. Butcher, MD, FAAP As A Pinnacle Lifetime Member
Dr. Butcher's journey in medicine began with a Bachelor of Science in Chemistry from Washington and Lee University, followed by his Doctor of Medicine from the Virginia Commonwealth University School of Medicine. He completed his pediatric residency at Vidant Health in Greenville, North Carolina, solidifying his expertise in caring for infants, children, and adolescents. Inspired early in life by his childhood pediatrician, Dr. Thomas Payne, he has built a career centered on meaningful relationships and compassionate care.
Since beginning his pediatric career in 1999 at Peninsula Pediatrics, Dr. Butcher has been steadfast in his commitment to improving the lives of children and families. In 2012, he co-founded Pediatrics at Oyster Point and took full ownership in 2016, where he has since focused on creating a warm, supportive environment for patients and their families. His practice prioritizes childhood mental health and development, emphasizing open communication and education to empower parents in their children's well-being.
Dr. Butcher has demonstrated leadership beyond the clinic walls, actively serving on the Children's Health Network Board of Directors and mentoring medical students, nurse practitioners, and physician assistants, fostering the next generation of healthcare professionals. His office proudly supports the Dolly Parton Reading Foundation, reinforcing his passion for childhood literacy and education.
Dr. Butcher is married to Valerie, his supportive wife, together, they have two accomplished children, Jacob and Alyssa. When not in his practice, Dr. Butcher enjoys music, gardening, traveling, and all things Disney. Deeply rooted in his local community, he participates in church activities and maintains a balance of personal and professional fulfillment.
Looking to the future, Dr. Butcher plans to continue delivering exceptional pediatric care, strengthening trust with families, and advocating for childhood literacy through storytelling and creative endeavors.
