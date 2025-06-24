IT's New Standard: Jumpcloud's G2 Leadership, Backed By 3,300+ Voices

LOUISVILLE, Colo., June 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- JumpCloud Inc. upholds its leadership position in 118 G2 Summer 2025 Grid® Reports after receiving over 3,329 reviews from G2 users. The quarterly G2 Grid Reports rank products based on user reviews and data from online sources and social networks. Earning a Leader badge requires both high ratings from verified G2 users as well as substantial market presence scores.

JumpCloud outperforms this season by growing from 90 Grid Reports in summer 2024 to 118 this summer in the following categories:



Cloud directory services

Governance, Risk & Compliance

Identity and access management (IAM)

Mobile device management (MDM)

Privileged access management (PAM)

Password policy enforcement

Remote support

Single sign-on (SSO)

Unified endpoint management (UEM) User provisioning and governance tools

JumpCloud also achieved the highest ranking in G2's Index Reports for usability, ease of implementation, relationship, and results.

"We are honored that so many IT professionals rely on our platform to simplify their daily work and tackle complex challenges head-on," said Manuel Ruiz, senior vice president, global customer success, JumpCloud. "These G2 results go beyond just badges; they're a direct reflection of how our platform empowers our users to achieve their goals more effectively every single day. That's how we want to fulfill our commitment and dedication to our users."

What G2 users are saying:

"JumpCloud Is the Backbone of Our Modern IT Stack . It provides an elegant, unified solution for endpoint security, identity, and access management-all from a single console. We use it for everything from enforcing security policies on Macs to managing SSO across dozens of SaaS tools. It's incredibly cost-effective and their licensing model scales far better for modern, distributed teams. The ability to manage users, devices, RADIUS, and SAML in one place is a huge win for IT." - G2 user Dale C.

"As a Google Workspace organization that does not use Microsoft Active Directory, JumpCloud has been a game-changer for us. It solves the critical challenge of managing a diverse device environment-including Windows, macOS, and Linux-by providing a unified MDM platform that works seamlessly across all operating systems.

By consolidating what would otherwise require multiple tools JumpCloud offers everything in one place. This has significantly reduced our IT overhead, improved security, and made our operations as simple and efficient as possible." - G2 user Dalton D.

"What I like most about JumpCloud is how much it simplifies the life of IT teams. That's why it's the best solution for organizations looking for a MDM solution. Already having a lot of features and adding new ones from time to time, the list of features is growing everyday. Even after so much to offer it is still so easy to implement and manage. You can integrate everything from SSO Apps to Device integrations, from IAM to SaaS management. It's all you want to make your life easy." - G2 user Deepak P.

Full user reviews from these customers and thousands of others are on G2 .

About JumpCloud

JumpCloud® delivers a unified identity, device, and access management platform that makes it easy to securely manage identities, devices, and access across your organization. With JumpCloud, IT teams and MSPs enable users to work securely from anywhere and manage their Windows, Apple, Linux, and Android devices from a single platform.

