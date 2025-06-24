BSTR Miner Launches Global Green Cloud Mining Initiative For Passive Income

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Accessible, eco-friendly cloud mining - zero hardware, flexible contracts, daily crypto payouts

London, UK, June 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BSTR Miner today introduced its latest global cloud mining plans for 2025, designed to empower users to earn passive income through cryptocurrency without purchasing mining gear or worrying about electricity costs. New users receive a free $10 bonus , and the platform offers a wide range of short- and long-term contracts in major coins like Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Litecoin (LTC), XRP, and Dogecoin (DOGE) .







Why This Matters

As interest in digital assets continues to grow, BSTR Miner's cloud mining service removes traditional barriers-no special hardware, no installation, no upkeep. Everything runs on the company's backend infrastructure, letting users earn crypto from anywhere using a web browser or mobile app

How It Works

Contracts as low as $10 up to $10,000+ in valueEarn fixed daily returns, ranging from ~1–6%, depending on plan durationPayouts are credited in crypto once earnings hit $100 withdrawal threshold

Full transparency-no hidden fees, monitored by McAfee & Cloudflare

Sample Contract Options







Sustainable by Design

BSTR Miner operates data centres across North America, Europe, and Asia, utilising the latest ASIC technology powered by clean energy. That complements a mobile-first platform available via web and app for instant access from anywhere

Trust & Transparency



UK‐registered and regulatory compliant , with enterprise-grade cybersecurity

Real-time dashboard tracks hash rate, earnings, and contract status 24/7 customer support and robust KYC and security protocols

What Users Say

Trusted by a 4.7/5 rating on Trustpilot, users praise BSTR Miner's ease, security, and speed:

“ Withdrawal speed is also fast ...the income will be credited to the account in 3 minutes.”

“ Mining pool matching algorithm is good , profit about 5% higher than similar platforms.”







Final Take

With its 2025 upgrades, BSTR Miner is removing the friction from crypto minin -no hardware, no hidden costs, just straightforward, green-powered income. From a free $10 starting bonus to reliable daily returns and top-tier security, this platform offers an accessible entry point for both crypto newbies and experienced users alike.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release does not constitute an investment solicitation, nor does it constitute investment advice, financial advice, or trading recommendations. Cryptocurrency mining and staking involve risks and the possibility of losing funds. It is strongly recommended that you perform due diligence before investing or trading in cryptocurrencies and securities, including consulting a professional financial advisor.

