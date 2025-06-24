Kaldvík AS: New Share Capital Registered

Kaldvík AS: New Share Capital Registered
The share capital increase pertaining to the issuance of 32,034,878 new shares in the second tranche of the Private Placement has today been registered with the Norwegian Register of Business Enterprises (Nw. Foretaksregisteret).
Following the registration, the Company's share capital is NOK 16,652,225.1, divided into 166,522,251shares, each with a nominal value of NOK 0.10. For more information about the Private Placement, please see the above mentioned announcement.
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements in section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
For further information, please contact:
Roy-Tore Rikardsen, CEO: +354 791 0006 (mobile)
Robert Robertsson, CFO: +354 843 0086 (mobile)
