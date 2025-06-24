Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Kaldvík AS: New Share Capital Registered


2025-06-24 01:31:11
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Frøya, 24 June 2025: Reference is made to the stock exchange announcement by Kaldvík AS (the "Company") on 5 June 2025 regarding the successfully placed private placement of new shares in the Company to raise gross proceeds of a NOK equivalent of approximately EUR 46.2 million.

The share capital increase pertaining to the issuance of 32,034,878 new shares in the second tranche of the Private Placement has today been registered with the Norwegian Register of Business Enterprises (Nw. Foretaksregisteret).

Following the registration, the Company's share capital is NOK 16,652,225.1, divided into 166,522,251shares, each with a nominal value of NOK 0.10. For more information about the Private Placement, please see the above mentioned announcement.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements in section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

For further information, please contact:
Roy-Tore Rikardsen, CEO: +354 791 0006 (mobile)

Robert Robertsson, CFO: +354 843 0086 (mobile)


MENAFN24062025004107003653ID1109717695

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search