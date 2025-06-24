First Alarm-Protected Beach Lockbox With Sand-Filled Anchor

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) SANDBOXTM Introduces Alarm-Protected Beach Safe for Active Beachgoers

VOLENDAM, NETHERLANDS, June 24, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- SANDBOX DESIGN B.V. ( ) has launched SANDBOXTM, a beach lockbox with an integrated alarm and a sand-filled anchor, specifically designed for swimmers, surfers, and other active beachgoers.SANDBOX is a compact and lightweight, highly impact-resistant lockbox with a fold-out reservoir that holds 60 lb. of sand to immobilize it, eliminating the need to tether it to a fixed object. Setting up is quick and easy.It safely stores phones, e-readers, tablets, and other valuables, allowing active beachgoers to enjoy their day worry-free. The unit is secured with a heavy-duty, integrated combination lock and a 100 dB shock-sensor alarm."Existing theft deterrents for the beach require tethering to a heavy object, which is ineffective when used on lightweight beach chairs or parasols. We developed SANDBOX to give active beachgoers the freedom to enjoy their day with real peace of mind," said Eric Veerman and Jaap van der Beek, co-founders of Sandbox Design.Key features include:- Highly impact-resistant lockbox with aluminum reinforcements and a heavy-duty combination lock.- 4-layer, steel cable-netted, cut-resistant reservoir that holds 60 lb. of sand to immobilize the unit.- 100 dB shock-sensor alarm-triggers only when the unit is tampered with.- Quick and easy setup-ready to use in under a minute.- Compact and lightweight when not in use-fits easily in any beach bag or backpack.- For off-beach use, a steel-cored security tether is included.- Complete set includes lockbox with fold-out sand reservoir, divider, shovel, security tether, and carrying strap.- Available in four colors: black, beige, aqua, and pink.- Designed in the Netherlands, manufactured in Spain.The complete SANDBOX set is available now for $75 USD.For more information, please visitPress Kit: Download media kit (includes images and video)Media contact:

Eric Veerman

Sandbox Design B.V.

+31 299 676 328

...

Visit us on social media:

Instagram

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.