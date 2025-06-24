Rns Recommend These Bamboo Footie Pajamas For Soothing Sleep

Raising Mama Bamboo Baby Footie | Print: Saddle Up "I Love Our Time Together"

Raising Mama Bamboo Baby Footie | Print: Here Come's the Sunshine "Mama, I Wished for You"

Raising Mama Bamboo Toddler Pajamas | Print: Wild West "I Love Our Time Together"

Backed by nurses and loved by moms: second-skin sleepers that calm babies and support postpartum peace.

- Megan StanderVENTURA, CA, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- This week, Raising Mama introduces its bamboo footie pajamas -already trusted by postpartum nurses and doulas for their gentle touch and breathable design. These second-skin sleepers are becoming a go-to recommendation for co-sleeping families seeking safer, more soothing nights.New moms often feel overwhelmed by sleep deprivation, baby fussiness, and constant nighttime changes. Add the stress of co-sleeping safety, and restful nights feel out of reach. Raising Mama's bamboo footie pajamas are the answer: ultra-soft, temperature-regulating, and thoughtfully designed to calm both baby and mom.Made from eco-friendly bamboo viscose , these pajamas fit like a second skin-light, stretchy, and breathable. Built-in footies keep little toes warm without overheating, while a two-way zipper makes for silent, stress-free diaper changes. Each pair also features a subtle affirmational print inside the sleeve to remind moms: you're doing a great job."When a postpartum nurse told me she was recommending our footies to every new mom she met, I cried," says Raising Mama co-founder Megan Stander. "We created these to wrap babies in comfort and remind moms they're not alone. That validation from nurses means everything."Praised by RNs, doulas, and hundreds of moms, Raising Mama's pajamas have earned nearly 500 five-star reviews. One verified customer shared:“Our nurse told us to try these. Now we own five pairs-they're that good.”Discover why nurses and moms alike trust Raising Mama for second-skin comfort. Shop the bamboo footie pajamas now at and bring home the softness that supports postpartum peace.About Raising MamaFounded by moms, for moms. Raising Mama creates buttery-soft bamboo baby pajamas that do more than comfort your baby-they support your mental health too. $1 from every set is donated to Postpartum Support International.

