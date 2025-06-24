Xomotiontm And Chloë Angus Featured On The Cover Of IEEE Spectrum

IEEE Spectrum - HMR

Milestone Feature Caps Breakout Year for Human in Motion Robotics and its Mission to Redefine Mobility

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, June 24, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Human in Motion Robotics (HMR) is proud to announce that its revolutionary exoskeleton, XoMotion, and its Director of Lived Experience, Chloë Angus, are the featured cover story of the June 2025 edition of IEEE Spectrum, the flagship magazine of the world's largest technical professional organization dedicated to advancing technology.The feature story,“An Exoskeleton Made for Dancing,” traces Angus's journey from paralysis to walking again, and even dancing using the XoMotion device-technology she helped envision following her spinal cord injury. More than a story of personal resilience, the article underscores XoMotion's unique engineering as the world's most advanced self-balancing, hands-free exoskeleton designed for natural gait mobility.“Being on the cover of IEEE Spectrum is deeply personal and profoundly meaningful,” said Chloë Angus, Director of Lived Experience of Human in Motion Robotics.“The statement 'You'll never walk again' is no longer true in this day and age with the technology we have.”A Banner Start to 2025The IEEE spotlight follows a cascade of industry recognition and major milestones for Human in Motion and XoMotion:🏆 CES 2025 Innovation Award Honoree – Recognized for leading-edge accessibility and aging tech innovation.🏆 USA Today's HealthTech Innovation Award – Celebrated for advancing neurorehabilitation through robotic mobility.🌍 Center Stage at the 2025 Invictus Games Closing Ceremony – On February 16, 2025, XoMotionTM was prominently featured during the Flag Handoff segment of the Invictus Games closing ceremony in Vancouver/Whistler.🏆 TAG Award for MedTech Innovation – Honored by the Technology Association of Georgia for XoMotion's excellence in advanced medical technology.💼 First Commercial Sale of XoMotion – Signaling successful transition from development to deployment in the field.🚀 First Clinical Program Launched at Synaptic Health (Calgary) – Canada's first active treatment site using XoMotion with patients living with spinal cord injury and other neurological conditions.With U.S. market entry on the horizon, Human in Motion Robotics is entering a pivotal new chapter-one rooted in a decade-long journey of innovation.“This is a defining year for us,” said Siamak Arzanpour, CEO of Human in Motion Robotics.“We're moving beyond awards and headlines-we're making mobility a reality for people who need it most.”What began as a visionary start-up focused on advanced humanoid robotics has evolved into a company redefining the future of rehabilitation. By pioneering self-balancing technology, HMR has engineered the world's only truly hands-free exoskeleton-one that moves with natural gait patterns and adapts intuitively to the user. This breakthrough not only restores hope and mobility for people with severe motor impairments, but also transforming how rehabilitation is delivered: reducing physical strain on clinicians, enabling earlier and more intensive therapy, and improving staffing efficiency in overburdened care settings. What once seemed futuristic is now real, reshaping rehabilitation to empower patients and providers alike.XoMotion AvailabilityHuman in Motion Robotics recently received its Medical Devices Establishment License to market and sell XoMotion-R in Canada, marking a significant milestone as the first step toward providing widespread global access to patients and care providers. XoMotion is now available for acquisition in rehabilitation and research facilities in Canada and is globally available to scientific investigators conducting rehabilitation or robotics research. For more information visit humaninmotion, or to request a demonstration, please contact Human in Motion at ....About Human in Motion RoboticsHuman in Motion Robotics is a Canadian medical technology company pioneering advanced, self-balancing exoskeletons that restore natural walking to individuals with mobility impairments. Our flagship product, XoMotion, is the world's most advanced rehabilitation exoskeleton-designed for hands-free use, human-like motion, and meaningful outcomes for both patients and clinicians.Learn more:Media Contact:

