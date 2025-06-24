403
EMR June 2025: 5G And FWA Accelerating Gulf Region's Digital Ambitions
5G subscriptions to top 2.9 billion globally by the end of 2025 and 5G networks forecast to handle 80 percent of global mobile traffic by the end of 2030.
In the Gulf, 5G is expected to constitute 90 percent of all mobile subscriptions, totaling 86 million in 2030.
Adoption of FWA is propelled by the demand for high-speed broadband alternatives and national ambitions for smart cities.
Study on how GenAI will impact future mobile network traffic. Only applications with high adoption and high data rate requirements will impact mobile network traffic growth globally.
Article co-written with Sony on how the company continually works with new and disruptive technologies to enhance the entertainment businesses. Dynamic slicing, in combination with Quality on Demand QoD APIs, will enable live media production over mobile networks, delivering great user experiences.
