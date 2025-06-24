Fostering Growth And Confidence: Veteran-Owned Celebree School Debuts In East Louisville

Early Childhood Education Franchise Opens in East Louisville, Brings Well-Rounded Program to the Community

EAST LOUISVILLE, Ky., June 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Celebree School, a leader in early childhood education that provides infant and toddler care, preschool, before and aftercare, and summer camp programs, opened its newest school on June 23. Located at 13307 Magisterial Dr., the new school will provide a customized program that addresses the physical, social, emotional, and academic needs of children while adhering to Kentucky's early education standards.

Celebree School in East Louisville is owned and operated by local entrepreneur Brittany Gentry. Gentry is a dedicated educator, proud mother of three, and military spouse with deep roots in Kentucky. Inspired by Celebree's mission and values, Brittany saw the school as the perfect way to combine her passion for children's education and her desire to serve her community. With a background as a kindergarten teacher, teacher's assistant, and PTA president, Brittany brings hands-on classroom experience and a love for helping children grow and thrive. Her husband Trey, a Tech Sergeant in the U.S. Air Force, will transition to veteran status in early 2025, supporting Brittany as she leads the first of three Celebree Schools they plan to open. Their school is a testament to their dedication to fostering a safe, nurturing environment where families feel supported and children can flourish.

"Opening Celebree School of East Louisville is an exciting opportunity to create a nurturing environment where children can grow, learn, and feel confident," said Brittany. "I'm proud to bring my experience as an educator and my passion for fostering positive, supportive communities to this new chapter in our lives. This journey is not just about education-it's about making a lasting impact on the families we serve, and I'm thrilled to help children reach their full potential every day."

Celebree School lives by its promise to Grow People Big and SmallTM, and was founded on the belief that success in early childhood development is equal parts curriculum and a connection that extends beyond the classroom to address the needs of the whole child and the whole family. Each Celebree School is a village made up of parents, children, and educators while providing curriculum-based care that prepares your child for kindergarten and beyond.

With a 30-plus-year history of providing superior early childhood education, Celebree School delivers a stable, secure learning environment that helps children develop a lifelong love of learning. Programs are available for children six weeks to 12 years old with unique curriculums designed to develop positive social skills and values while allowing children to learn about their world through play, projects, and activities.

"We're honored to continue to help brilliant entrepreneurs like the Gentry's actualize their business goals and have them join our Celebree School family," said Richard Huffman, Founder and CEO of Celebree School. "As we continue to expand our brand's footprint through franchising, it's more important than ever that we partner with local community leaders who have a passion for early childhood education. The opening of Gentry's school brings me immense pride and joy. I know they are the perfect franchisees to drive our mission forward."

When franchisees invest with Celebree School, they're investing in an organization with a strong culture, solid systems, and a proven business model backed with 30-plus years of experience in providing exceptional early childhood education. For more information of franchising opportunities visit .

Celebree School – East Louisville is open Monday – Friday 6:30 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. For more information on Celebree School in East Louisville, please visit or call (502) 473-9632.

About Celebree School

Founded in 1994, Celebree School is a leader in early childhood education that provides infant and toddler care, preschool, before and aftercare, and summer camp programs. With a mission to Grow People Big and SmallTM, Celebree School believes success in early childhood development is equal parts curriculum and connection. Each school employs a customized program that addresses the physical, social, emotional, and academic needs of children and follows applicable state guidelines. In 2019, Celebree School launched its franchise offering. In 2024, Celebree School's founder, Richard Huffman, launched a new parent company called Huffman Family Brands , merging Celebree affiliated concepts under one multi-brand company structure. Learn more about how we grow confident children who are prepared for school and life at Celebree. Connect with us on Facebook , Instagram , and LinkedIn.

Media Contact: Logan Ruby | Fishman Public Relations | [email protected]

SOURCE Celebree School

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED