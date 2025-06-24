Geocomm Marks 30 Years Of Leading Public Safety GIS Innovation At NENA 2025
Today, GeoComm is trusted by thousands of 9-1-1 programs and school districts with GIS data and solutions being used to provide enhanced situational awareness and emergency response support to over 100 million people.
Reflecting on a 30-year history, Board Chair, John Bryant said: "Since the beginning, GeoComm has stayed true to its mission to support 9-1-1, public safety and emergency response professionals when it matters most to our communities. This mission drives the team's work."
"What began as a vision to improve emergency response through better maps has become a nationwide movement toward smarter, data-driven public safety," said Jeff Liebl, President / CEO at GeoComm. "Our solutions extend the utilization of GIS from road centerlines and address points to interior floor plans and door swings providing situational awareness, real-time map access, and integrated intelligence for responders across the country."
Key Milestones Over 30 Years:
-
1995 – GeoComm founded
1999 – First demonstration of 9-1-1 call routing, pre-dating NENA i3 standards
2014 – First indoor mapping and live 911 implementation in Missouri
2014 – First NG9-1-1 ECRF implementation in Maine
2015 – Implemented NG9-1-1 GIS Managed Services for Texas CSEC
2017 – Launched GeoComm GIS Data Hub for automating quality control reporting and data readiness for NG9-1-1
2018 - First 3D / indoor mapping digital twin project in Minnesota for emergency planning
2019 – Released GeoComm Indoor Maps – mapping the indoors
2020 – Released GeoComm Maps
2023 – Launched into the School Safety industry with an indoor mapping offering
2024 – Implemented statewide school indoor maps for Iowa
Looking Ahead:
GeoComm is investing in the future of emergency response technology, including:
-
AI-powered indoor mapping automation and GIS data validation tools.
Cloud-native platforms for real-time, collaborative situational awareness.
Expanded partnerships with schools, campuses, and critical infrastructure to build safer, more connected communities.
"This milestone is more than a reflection of our past-it's a springboard for the future," added Jeff Liebl. "Public safety is evolving, and GeoComm is committed to staying ahead delivering the right data, to the right people, at the right time."
Attendees of NENA 2025 are invited to visit GeoComm at Booth #625 to experience the latest in indoor mapping, NG9-1-1 readiness, and emergency response technology.
About GeoComm
For over 30 years, GeoComm has been the trusted leader in public safety, delivering advanced location intelligence to help protect over 100 million people nationwide. Our GIS based solutions empower 9-1-1 and emergency response teams with accurate, real-time location data ensuring the right information is delivered to the right people at the right time. From local to statewide and military agencies GeoComm is the trusted source for enhancing public safety. Learn more at geocomm .
SOURCE GeoComm, Inc
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Roam Launches On Binance Alpha And Solana's Meteora DEX, Expands Cross-Chain Access Via BSC Integration
- NDAE Exchange Unveils NDAE Academy 2.0 For Crypto Learning Advancement
- Tommaso Caratelli Introduces Zerix, Focusing On Innovative Risk Strategies
- David Kinitsky Joins Everstake As CEO To Drive Institutional Growth, Investment And Global Expansion
- Variational Announces $1.5 Million Strategic Round And Launches Referral Program
- Mezo Launches First Full-Stack Bitcoin Economy To Mainnet
- Bitcoin For AI 2025 To Gather Industry Leaders For Virtual Conference
CommentsNo comment