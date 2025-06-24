Geocomm Marks 30 Years Of Leading Public Safety GIS Innovation At NENA 2025

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Starting in the Heartland with a Minnesota-based headquarters, GeoComm's impact supporting Public Safety stretches coast to coast serving local county, regional and state 9-1-1 programs, federal government programs, and school districts. The company, founded by Tom Grones, is fortunate to have the opportunity to work with some of the most prominent 9-1-1 industry leaders such as employees, customers, contractors, partners, and friends.

Today, GeoComm is trusted by thousands of 9-1-1 programs and school districts with GIS data and solutions being used to provide enhanced situational awareness and emergency response support to over 100 million people.

Reflecting on a 30-year history, Board Chair, John Bryant said: "Since the beginning, GeoComm has stayed true to its mission to support 9-1-1, public safety and emergency response professionals when it matters most to our communities. This mission drives the team's work."

"What began as a vision to improve emergency response through better maps has become a nationwide movement toward smarter, data-driven public safety," said Jeff Liebl, President / CEO at GeoComm. "Our solutions extend the utilization of GIS from road centerlines and address points to interior floor plans and door swings providing situational awareness, real-time map access, and integrated intelligence for responders across the country."

Key Milestones Over 30 Years:



1995 – GeoComm founded

1999 – First demonstration of 9-1-1 call routing, pre-dating NENA i3 standards

2014 – First indoor mapping and live 911 implementation in Missouri

2014 – First NG9-1-1 ECRF implementation in Maine

2015 – Implemented NG9-1-1 GIS Managed Services for Texas CSEC

2017 – Launched GeoComm GIS Data Hub for automating quality control reporting and data readiness for NG9-1-1

2018 - First 3D / indoor mapping digital twin project in Minnesota for emergency planning

2019 – Released GeoComm Indoor Maps – mapping the indoors

2020 – Released GeoComm Maps

2023 – Launched into the School Safety industry with an indoor mapping offering 2024 – Implemented statewide school indoor maps for Iowa

Looking Ahead:

GeoComm is investing in the future of emergency response technology, including:



AI-powered indoor mapping automation and GIS data validation tools.

Cloud-native platforms for real-time, collaborative situational awareness. Expanded partnerships with schools, campuses, and critical infrastructure to build safer, more connected communities.

"This milestone is more than a reflection of our past-it's a springboard for the future," added Jeff Liebl. "Public safety is evolving, and GeoComm is committed to staying ahead delivering the right data, to the right people, at the right time."

Attendees of NENA 2025 are invited to visit GeoComm at Booth #625 to experience the latest in indoor mapping, NG9-1-1 readiness, and emergency response technology.

About GeoComm

For over 30 years, GeoComm has been the trusted leader in public safety, delivering advanced location intelligence to help protect over 100 million people nationwide. Our GIS based solutions empower 9-1-1 and emergency response teams with accurate, real-time location data ensuring the right information is delivered to the right people at the right time. From local to statewide and military agencies GeoComm is the trusted source for enhancing public safety. Learn more at geocomm .

