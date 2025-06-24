Circulogene Launches Lunglifeai® Nationally Through Primary Care Channel
Circulogene Launches LungLifeAI® Nationally Through Primary Care ChannelPost thi
"This marks a major step forward in our mission to transform early lung cancer detection," said Mike Mullen , CEO of Circulogene. "Primary care physicians are often the first to identify risk. LungLifeAI® gives them a powerful, accessible tool to act quickly-and potentially save lives."
This launch highlights the industry's growing focus on earlier intervention . For lung cancer-where screening pathways remain limited-LungLifeAI® offers a valuable option to close the gap in front-line clinical decision-making.
The test requires only a standard blood draw and delivers results quickly, enhancing access for physicians and patients alike. "This isn't just innovation in diagnostics-it's innovation in access," added Mullen.
LungLifeAI® uses proprietary AI algorithms to analyze circulating genetically abnormal cells (CGACs) in the blood, helping identify early cancer risk even when nodules appear small or ambiguous. The result is faster, more informed decisions that may reduce diagnostic delays and improve patient outcomes.
About Circulogene
Circulogene is a Birmingham-based precision medicine company advancing early-stage cancer detection through innovative liquid biopsy solutions. The company operates a CAP- and CLIA-certified lab and introduced the first blood-based PD-L1 test to market. Learn more at .
SOURCE Circuologene
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Roam Launches On Binance Alpha And Solana's Meteora DEX, Expands Cross-Chain Access Via BSC Integration
- NDAE Exchange Unveils NDAE Academy 2.0 For Crypto Learning Advancement
- Tommaso Caratelli Introduces Zerix, Focusing On Innovative Risk Strategies
- David Kinitsky Joins Everstake As CEO To Drive Institutional Growth, Investment And Global Expansion
- Variational Announces $1.5 Million Strategic Round And Launches Referral Program
- Mezo Launches First Full-Stack Bitcoin Economy To Mainnet
- Bitcoin For AI 2025 To Gather Industry Leaders For Virtual Conference
CommentsNo comment