Circulogene Launches LungLifeAI® Nationally Through Primary Care Channel

"This marks a major step forward in our mission to transform early lung cancer detection," said Mike Mullen , CEO of Circulogene. "Primary care physicians are often the first to identify risk. LungLifeAI® gives them a powerful, accessible tool to act quickly-and potentially save lives."

This launch highlights the industry's growing focus on earlier intervention . For lung cancer-where screening pathways remain limited-LungLifeAI® offers a valuable option to close the gap in front-line clinical decision-making.

The test requires only a standard blood draw and delivers results quickly, enhancing access for physicians and patients alike. "This isn't just innovation in diagnostics-it's innovation in access," added Mullen.

LungLifeAI® uses proprietary AI algorithms to analyze circulating genetically abnormal cells (CGACs) in the blood, helping identify early cancer risk even when nodules appear small or ambiguous. The result is faster, more informed decisions that may reduce diagnostic delays and improve patient outcomes.

About Circulogene

Circulogene is a Birmingham-based precision medicine company advancing early-stage cancer detection through innovative liquid biopsy solutions. The company operates a CAP- and CLIA-certified lab and introduced the first blood-based PD-L1 test to market. Learn more at .

