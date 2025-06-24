NPI Founder Mitch Gould Reflects On Role In Amazon's History & Expansion Of Sports Nutrition Category

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- As the Founder and CEO of Nutritional Products International (NPI), Mitch Gould's career has been defined by his innovation and expertise in bringing success to products debuting in the U.S. retail market; exciting times marked by growing Amazon's sports nutrition category from Ground Zero and resulting in the placement of some of the largest brands in the world.

In the early 2000s, Gould, along with Muscle Foods, a leading sports nutrition distributor, stocked Amazon's new health and wellness platform with more than 100 high-quality, innovative brands and products. Upon realizing that brands, especially international companies, had trouble launching products in the U.S., Gould developed his 'Evolution of Distribution' platform which provides product manufacturers with all the services they require to enter the largest consumer market in the world with ease.

“I'm still not resting on my past successes,” stated Gould, whose company, NPI, a global brand management firm based in Boca Raton, Florida, continues stocking the latest health and wellness products with online retailers nationwide.“We continue to add innovative health and wellness products to Amazon's virtual shelves while concurrently updating the 'Evolution of Distribution' model to meet the changing trends in the retail industry.”

Gould added,“It is more important than ever to place our clients on e-commerce sites like Amazon and Walmart because the pandemic changed the shopping habits of consumers across the country.”

“Consumers have returned to brick-and-mortar stores now that Covid is in the rearview mirror, but people remain accustomed to buying many more products online that they previously only bought in person. That trend will continue.”

Gould has sold into such retailers as Costco, Walmart, Home Depot, Lowes, Vitamin Shoppe, Vitamin World, GNC, CVS, Rite Aid, just to name a few.

Working with retail buyers and a myriad of online platforms is a core aspect of Gould's 'Evolution of Distribution' services.

“I created the 'Evolution of Distribution' because many product manufacturers struggled when trying to enter the U.S. market,” Gould added.“The 'Evolution of Distribution' brings all the services brands need under one roof. NPI makes it easy for them because we offer sales, logistics, regulatory compliance, and marketing know-how in a simple to understand and cost-effective package.”

“Instead of spending thousands of dollars, if not more, on renting office space, hiring sales staff, meeting FDA guidelines, finding warehouse space, and bringing onboard a marketing team, all they need is NPI,” Gould said.“We have the knowledge and experience to make their U.S. launch easy and successful.”

For more information, visit .

MORE ON NUTRITIONAL PRODUCTS INTERNATIONAL (NPI) AND ITS FOUNDER MITCH GOULD:

NPI is a privately-held company that specializes in the retail distribution of nutraceuticals, dietary supplements, functional beverages, and skin-care products. NPI offers a unique, proven approach for product manufacturers worldwide seeking to launch or expand the distribution of their products in the U.S. retail market.

Mitch Gould, Founder and CEO, is a third-generation retail distribution and manufacturing professional. Gould, known as a global marketing guru, has represented icons from the sports and entertainment worlds such as Steven Seagal, Hulk Hogan, Ronnie Coleman, Roberto Clemente Jr., Chuck Liddell, Wayne Gretzky.

Julia Didner

InHealth Media

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.