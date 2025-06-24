Leading DWI Defense Firm Celebrates Landmark Minnesota Supreme Court Ruling On Breath Test Evidence

- Charles Ramsay

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Ramsay Law Firm, PLLC, Minnesota's premier DWI defense firm , is highlighting the significant implications of a recent Minnesota Supreme Court decision that strengthens defendants' rights to challenge breath test evidence in DWI cases .

The ruling in State v. Manska (State v. Manska, Supreme Court of Minnesota, No. A23-0010; April 9, 2025) reaffirms that defendants don't need to prove a breath test machine's source code is flawed before gaining access to it; they only need to show the information "may relate to the guilt or innocence of the defendant."

"This is a watershed moment for due process in DWI cases," said Charles "Chuck" Ramsay, founding partner of Ramsay Law Firm. "For years, defendants have been convicted based on breath test results from machines they weren't allowed to examine. The Supreme Court has now made it clear that transparency isn't just desirable, it's essential to justice."

Ramsay, the only ABA Board-Certified DWI specialist in Minnesota and the only attorney in the state with the American Chemical Society's "Forensic Lawyer-Scientist" certification, has been at the forefront of challenging breath test evidence for decades. His firm was co-lead counsel on the original Source Code challenge that affected thousands of cases in Minnesota.

The Manska decision directly impacts how courts handle defense requests to examine the programming behind the DataMaster DMT, Minnesota's breath test device. When the state refuses to produce this source code after a court order, defense attorneys can move to suppress the breath test evidence; often leading to case dismissals or favorable plea agreements.

"About twenty percent of our source code motions in criminal cases are successful," noted Daniel Koewler, partner at Ramsay Law Firm. "In a legal arena where breath tests are typically the state's strongest evidence, that's a significant advantage for defendants seeking fair treatment under the law."

Ramsay Law Firm's expertise in this specialized area stems from their team approach to DWI defense. When clients hire an attorney at the firm, they benefit from multiple legal minds collaborating on their case, including attorneys who have challenged breath test evidence at the highest levels of Minnesota's court system.

The firm has established itself as the go-to resource for breath test challenges, having previously exposed flaws in Minnesota's former breath test machine, the Intoxilyzer 5000EN, which was ultimately discontinued due to accuracy concerns.

"Justice requires transparency," Ramsay emphasized. "If the state wants to use technology to convict someone, they must be willing to prove that technology works as claimed. Our Constitution demands nothing less."

For those facing DWI charges involving breath test evidence in Minnesota, Ramsay Law Firm continues to lead the way in providing effective, science-based defense strategies that hold the prosecution to the highest standards of proof.

