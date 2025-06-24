Rising Demand For Electric Vehicles Fuels Growth In The Market: Key Driver Transforming Motor Vehicles Market In 2025

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) The Business Research Company's Motor Vehicles Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 24, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The motor vehicles market size has witnessed robust growth in recent years. The market will experience a surge from $2841.65 billion in 2024 to $3093.91 billion in 2025, registering a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 8.9%. The upturn in the historic period can be ascribed to economic conditions, technological advancements, consumer preferences, globalization, and trade.

What Is The Projected Future Growth Of The Motor Vehicles Market Size?

Going forward, the motor vehicles market size is predicted to see a strong surge. By 2029, the market size is projected to reach $4161.43 billion, with a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 7.7%. Electrification, connectivity, shared mobility, and government policies are key contributors to the growth in the forecast period. Major trends that will redefine the landscape of the motor vehicles market include electrification and lightweighting, advanced materials, additive manufacturing, digitalization and connectivity, collaboration, and partnerships.

What Are The Key Drivers Propelling The Growth Of The Motor Vehicles Market?

Now an important driving force in the motor vehicles market, electric vehicles EVs are expected to spur market growth. An electric vehicle EV typifies a vehicle powered by one or more electric motors, relying on electricity stored in batteries or other energy storage devices. With advancements in motor vehicle technology, electric vehicles enhance performance, sustainability, and user experience, igniting a significant transformation in the automotive industry.

What Key Player Strategies Are Driving The Motor Vehicles Market?

Major companies steering the motor vehicles market incorporate Volkswagen AG, Toyota Motor Corp, Daimler AG, Ford Motor Co, Honda Motor Co. Ltd., Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV, SAIC Motor Co. Ltd., EXOR Group, Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, Hyundai Motor Co. Ltd., General Motors Company, Nissan Motor Co. Ltd., Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V., Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance, Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, Zhejiang Geely Holding Group Co. Ltd., Tata Motors Limited, Suzuki Motor Corporation, Mazda Motor Corporation, Subaru Corporation, Dongfeng Motor Corporation, Groupe PSA, Mitsubishi Motors Corporation, Chang'an Automobile Co. Ltd., Great Wall Motor Co. Ltd., Mahindra & Mahindra Limited, BYD Auto Co. Ltd., Brilliance Auto Group, JAC Motors, Zotye Auto Co. Ltd., FAW Group Corporation, Beijing Automotive Group Co. Ltd., Chery Automobile Co. Ltd.

What Are The Emerging Trends In The Motor Vehicles Market?

In recent trends, major companies in the motor vehicles market are concentrating on partnerships and collaborations. Stellantis N.V.'s collaboration with Amazon, Inc. has been established to respond more effectively to existing consumers' needs. The partnership focuses primarily on three areas: software development, connected in-vehicle experiences, and training, aimed at creating smarter and greener vehicles.

How Is The Motor Vehicles Market Segmented?

The report offers an all-inclusive segmentation of the motor vehicles market:

1 By Type: Motorcycle And Bicycle, Passenger Car, Commercial Vehicle

2 By Fuel Type: Gasoline, Diesel, Other Fuel Types

3 By Engine Capacity: <1000 cc, <1000-1500 cc, <1500-2000 cc, >2000 cc

4 By Propulsion Type: IC Engine, Electric Vehicle

Besides, the report also offers a detailed analysis of the sub-segments:

1 By Motorcycle And Bicycle: Motorcycles, Electric Motorcycles, Bicycles, Electric Bicycles

2 By Passenger Car: Compact Cars, Mid-Size Cars, Full-Size Cars, Luxury Cars, Electric Vehicles EVs, Hybrid Electric Vehicles HEVs, Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles PHEVs

3 By Commercial Vehicle: Lig

What Are The Regional Insights In The Motor Vehicles Market?

In 2024, Asia-Pacific dominated the motor vehicles market. The second-largest motor vehicles market stretch was North America. The motor vehicle market report offers detailed regional insights covering Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

