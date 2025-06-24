Global Dairy Processing Equipment Market Growth: Projected To Reach $19.77524 Billion By 2029 With Impressive 5.57% CAGR

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Dairy Processing Equipment Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

- The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 24, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The dairy processing equipment market report describes and explains the dairy processing equipment market and covers 2019-2024, termed the historic period, and 2024-2029, 2034F termed the forecast period. The report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.

The global dairy processing equipment market reached a value of nearly $11.28920 billion in 2024, having grown at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.30% since 2019. The market is expected to grow from $11.28920 billion in 2024 to $15.0784 billion in 2029 at a rate of 5.96%. The market is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.57% from 2029 and reach $19.77524 billion in 2034.

What strategies are being adopted by key players in the dairy processing equipment market?

The key players in the market are adopting extensive strategies in the dairy processing equipment market such as:

.Investing in product innovation to meet evolving industry demands.

.Expanding automation to enhance production efficiency.

.Increasing manufacturing capacity to support market growth.

.Pursuing partnerships and acquisitions to strengthen market presence.

Get The Complete Scope Of The Report



To take advantage of opportunities, The Business Research Company suggests that dairy processing equipment companies enhance offerings:

.Developing energy-efficient homogenizers to reduce costs and emissions.

.Advancing cooling systems to boost reliability and sustainability.

.Launching fully automatic production lines for efficiency and real-time analytics.

.Forming strategic partnerships to enhance product range and export reach.

What Is Dairy Processing Equipment: Market Overview ?

Dairy processing equipment refers to the machinery and tools used in the handling, processing and packaging of milk and milk-based products such as cheese, butter, yogurt and cream. This includes equipment for pasteurization, homogenization, separation, fermentation and refrigeration. The primary purpose of dairy processing equipment is to ensure the safe, hygienic and efficient transformation of raw milk into consumable dairy products. It supports quality control, enhances production capacity and meets regulatory standards for food safety and shelf life.

Dairy processors, including industrial milk producers, cooperatives, dairy conglomerates and artisanal cheesemakers, rely on this equipment during routine manufacturing operations and when scaling up production. Complementary products include bulk milk cooling tanks, conveyance systems and cleaning-in-place (CIP) units, while substitute technologies could involve manual, small-scale processing methods or fermentation-based kits. These machines are integrated into processing lines within dairy plants, where raw milk is first received, stored and pre-cooled before undergoing pasteurization, separation of cream and downstream processes like homogenization, evaporation, or membrane filtration.

Ready to Dive into Something Exciting? Get Your Free Exclusive Sample of Our Research Report



Who Are The Major Companies Operating In The Global Dairy Processing Equipment Market?

The top 10 competitors in the market made up 18.09% of the total market in 2024. The GEA Group AG was the largest competitor with 2.69% share of the market, followed by:

.Spx Flow Inc. Tetra Pak Inc.

.Alfa Laval AB

.JBT Corporation

.Bühler Group

.Krones AG

.Coperion GmbH

.Flottweg GmbH

.IMA S.p.A.

We Offer Customized Report, Click Here



Learn More About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company ( ) is a leading market intelligence firm renowned for its expertise in company, market, and consumer research. We have published over 15,000 reports across 27 industries and 60+ geographies. Our research is powered by 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

We provide continuous and custom research services, offering a range of specialized packages tailored to your needs, including Market Entry Research Package, Competitor Tracking Package, Supplier & Distributor Package and much more.

Contact Us:

The Business Research Company

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 88972 63534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: ...

Follow Us On:

LinkedIn:

Twitter:

YouTube:

Oliver Guirdham

The Business Research Company

+44 20 7193 0708

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Facebook

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.