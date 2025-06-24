OAK Mind + Body Opens Its Doors, Continuing A Legacy Of Healing In Oak Park

OAK PARK, MI, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- OAK Mind + Body , a new holistic wellness center, has opened its doors along the revitalized W. Nine Mile corridor in Oak Park. Offering a multi-disciplinary collective of wellness practitioners, the space is designed to nurture the mind, body, and spirit in a warm, modern setting that stands apart from traditional spa environments.Co-owners Vanessa and Adam Friedman purchased and began restoring the 1949 mixed-use building nearly two years ago.“It was important to us to invest in this area-just a couple towns over from where I grew up,” said Vanessa Friedman.“The building was originally constructed by a local medical doctor who ran his practice here for decades, later passing it to his daughter who was also a physician. We're proud to carry on this legacy of healing, now with a more expansive and integrative approach.”When a long-standing tenant vacated the space in November, the Friedmans saw the opportunity to bring a long-envisioned dream to life: a thoughtful wellness space rooted in community, with offerings that go beyond traditional bodywork.OAK Mind + Body now houses a growing team of wellness professionals specializing in a range of modalities-from massage therapy and acupuncture to mental health support, somatic practices, aesthetic treatments and energetic healing. Clients can create individualized wellness plans with a focus on whole-person care.“We designed OAK to feel calm, clear, and welcoming-a place that supports deep self-care without the clichés of a typical spa,” said Friedman.“We've curated every detail to feel intentional, from the minimalist interior to the forthcoming retail offerings featuring select beauty, skincare, ceramics, and self-care items from both local and global artisans.”Their ties to Michigan-and their admiration for the energy of metro Detroit-are strong.“We find inspiration both locally and abroad,” Friedman explained,“and OAK is a space where those influences come together. We hope to contribute something fresh to the community: a place where personal wellness and collective connection can coexist.”In addition to one-on-one services, OAK Mind + Body plans to offer group classes, workshops, and events in the months ahead. The goal is to cultivate a space that supports ongoing personal transformation, rooted in the understanding that wellness is not one-size-fits-all, but rather a dynamic and integrated process.OAK Mind + Body began accepting appointments in May and is currently welcoming new clients. The center is also actively hiring wellness practitioners for the following roles: massage therapist, talk therapist, esthetician, wellness coach, and chiropractor.For more information, to book a service, or to inquire about joining the team, visit .

