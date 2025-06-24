Free Library Of Philadelphia Launches Citywide Town Halls And Public Survey To Shape The Future Of Public Libraries

Your voice matters! Join a Free Library Town Hall or take the public survey to help reimagine Philadelphia's libraries. June & July | Multilingual access | freelibrary/input #FreeLibraryPHL #CommunityVoice #PhillyLibraries

The Free Library launches town halls and a citywide survey to gather public input for its next strategic plan. All Philly residents are invited to join.

- Kelly Richards, President and Director, Free Library of Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Free Library of Philadelphia and the Free Library Foundation are reimagining the future of our city's public libraries-and they want to hear directly from Philadelphians.

This June and July, residents from across the city are invited to take part in a bold, community-centered effort to shape the Free Library's next strategic plan. Through a series of Free Library Town Halls, small group discussions, and a public survey, the Library is asking: What should the future of our libraries look like-and how can we better serve you?

“Libraries are one of the city's greatest public resources,” said Kelly Richards, President and Director, Free Library of Philadelphia.“They are welcoming spaces for all-places to learn, grow, gather, and imagine what's possible. This summer, we're listening to Philadelphians to ensure every voice is part of our next chapter.”

The Free Library and Free Library Foundation are launching this element of their strategic planning process, Charting our Future Together, with the support of The Pew Charitable Trusts. The process includes a series of town halls, a citywide public survey, and focus groups.

“At the Free Library Foundation, we are deeply aligned with the mission and vision of the Free Library,” said Monique Pryor, President, Free Library of Philadelphia Foundation.“This strategic planning process is about listening to our varied neighborhoods, understanding their evolving needs, and building lasting relationships that ensure the sustainability and impact of our work. Our future success depends on the trust and engagement of those we serve.”

Join the Conversation: Upcoming Free Library Town Halls

Organizers are encouraging as many people as possible to attend a town hall most convenient to their neighborhood and schedules. Each session will include remarks from the Library and Foundation leadership, and will gather ideas from the community on a number of issues. Sessions will have translation and sign language available, and will be facilitated by The ROZ Group, which is guiding the strategic planning process. Light refreshments will be provided. The town halls are as follows:

Monday, June 16

Bok Building, 1901 S 9th St

6:00 - 8:00 p.m.

Vietnamese Translation available, American Sign Language available

Monday, June 23

Esperanza Arts Center

4261 N 5th St

6:00 - 8:00 p.m.

Spanish Translation available, American Sign Language available

Wednesday, July 2

Kingsessing Library

1201 S 51st St

6:00 - 8:00 p.m.

French Translation available, American Sign Language available

Wednesday, July 16

Parkway Central Library

1901 Vine St

6:00-8:00 p.m.

Cantonese Translation available, American Sign Language available

We encourage individuals to RSVP in advance for the session by visiting .

Public Online Survey

An online survey is also a key part of the listening tour, and residents are encouraged to participate. Designed by ImpactED at the University of Pennsylvania, with guidance and input from the Library and Foundation executive leadership teams, the survey is available in four languages: Spanish, Chinese, Portuguese, and Vietnamese. Surveys can also be completed at neighborhood library locations for residents without access to a computer.

The online survey is available at freelibrary/input.

Why This Matters

Libraries are at the heart of every neighborhood-places for curiosity, connection, and community health. They support economic opportunity, provide safe, welcoming spaces, and help bridge the digital divide. From job seekers and English learners to families, artists, entrepreneurs, and lifelong learners, the Free Library is here for all.

As part of Mayor Cherelle Parker's vision for a cleaner, greener, safer Philadelphia with access to economic opportunity for all, the Free Library plays a vital role in shaping a better city, offering tools, technology, and programs that uplift individuals and entire communities.

To RSVP for a town hall, fill out the online survey, or learn more about the Library's strategic planning process, visit:

freelibrary/input.

About the Free Library of Philadelphia and the Free Library of Philadelphia Foundation

The Free Library of Philadelphia system, with 54 locations, advances literacy, guides learning, and inspires curiosity with millions of digital and physical materials; 22,000 yearly programs and workshops; free public computers and extensive Wi-Fi; and rich special collections, including those at the Parkway Central Library. With more than 5 million in-person visits and 5 million more online annually, the Free Library is one of the largest public library systems in the United States.

For more information about the Free Library of Philadelphia, visit Freelibrary.

The mission of the Free Library of Philadelphia Foundation is to provide resources and advocacy to advance the mission of The Free Library while stewarding and promoting our special collections for the benefit of all Philadelphians and beyond. For more information about the Foundation, visit freelibraryfoundation

Free Library Town Hall

