'Esen Bay' Running Blog Offers Free Olympian-Designed Running Plans, Gear Guides, And Running-Related Stuff
Esenbay , the blog, delivers elite-level running plans, practical tips, and gear recommendations - completely free.
The site is built for beginners, intermediate runners, and marathoners alike, featuring programs co-developed with Olympic marathoner Ilya Tyapkin. Each program blends structured progression with real-world training expertise.
Elite Training Plans - 100% Free
The site's training plans are crafted with real runners in mind. Plans were developed in collaboration with Ilya Tyapkin, an Olympian and multiple-time marathon champion.
“Our goal is to make world-class coaching accessible to everyone, no matter their location or experience level,” says Esen Bay, founder of Esenbay
Running Gear Recommendations and Reviews
Beyond training, the site also curates essential advice on running shoes, watches, hydration, and apparel. Every product featured on the running gear page is selected based on research, athlete input, and usability, not sponsorships.
Running Tools: Pace, Body Fat, and More
Esenbay also features a suite of free running calculators designed to help runners train smarter:
Pace Calculator – Calculate race pace, training pace, and time splits
Body Fat Calculator – Track body composition based on scientific methods
BMI Calculator – Understand weight classification in a running context
About esenbay
Founded by runner and blogger Esen Bay, Esenbay delivers free training programs and research-based gear advice to help runners of all levels.
