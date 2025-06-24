Aventon Announces New Performance Features Coming To Line Of Smart Bikes

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New Boost Mode Delivers Instant Power Surge, Giving Riders Extra Speed and Effortless Acceleration on Demand.

Brea, Ca, June 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brea, CA – February 25, 2025 – Avento , a leading innovator in smart electric bikes, has announced the release of a ride upgrading feature: Boost Mode, delivered via the company's latest over-the-air (OTA) software update. This is the first feature update we are pushing to ACU equipped hub drive bikes to increase performance and ride customization, redefining the riding experience for thousands of Aventon riders.

The extra surge of power when you need it most. Conquer hills, carry cargo, and accelerate with confidence. For up to 30 seconds at a time, Boost Mode gives you an edge over any terrain ahead. Available as an over-the-air update on all Aventon ACU-equipped, hub-drive bikes, Boost Mode gives you the power to smash through your limits with an extra 20% of torque and

peak power whether you're using throttle or pedal assist. This premium feature turns steep hills into shortcuts and handles heavy hauls hassle-free. Available through the Aventon app, this is one update you're not going to want to miss!

Tech Call Outs:



20% increase in peak power

20% increase in torque Pedal assist to 100%

'We're excited to deliver more features and performance to our riders and continue to lead the category in ride experience and value and technology. When we launched our first ACU bike we promised there was room for additional features and this is just the beginning.” - says Aventon CEO, JW Zhang.

To learn more about the Boost Mode, please visit

####

About Aventon

Aventon, based in Southern California, is one of the world's leading and innovative bicycle manufacturers and retailers. In 2012, CEO JW Zhang was inspired to build his own bicycle brand to create affordable and high-quality bikes.

With roots in performance cycling, Aventon's heritage of innovation propelled them into a bold belief that they could transition from fixed gear bikes into e-mobility, making it more enjoyable for the masses. Their goal was to create a brand that was versatile, inclusive and all-encompassing of the different types of riders that exist, without sacrificing foundational attention to precision and purposefully-built products.

Aventon exists to enable people to redefine Adventure. They believe that every ride is an opportunity for riders, in every stage of their lives, to change the way they experience the world, and in that moment feel alive. They are fully committed to prevailing in their dedication to introducing premium technologies and placing their customers' experience at the center of their world.

redefine Adventure.

For more information, visit or visit one of Aventon's 1,800+ dealer locations nationwide.

####

