CROSSJECT Announces A Successful Capital Increase Of €5.7 Million Following Full Exercise Of The Extension Clause
| Impact on shareholders' equity in euros per share
| Base Non-diluted
| Primary diluted basis (a)
|Total diluted basis with conversion/amortisation of OCAs (b)
|Case 1
|Case 2
|Before issue of new shares
|-0,05 €
|0,16 €
|0,27 €
|0,25 €
|After issue of 4,089,628 new shares (i.e. 115% of the Offer following exercise of the extension clause)
|0,07 €
|0,25 €
|0,35 €
|0,33 €
| (a) Reflects the dilution of :
The dilution cases relating to the OCAs are based on the following assumptions:
|Case 1
|
|Case 2
|
|Common assumptions
|
Impact of the capital increase on the situation of the 1% shareholder who did not subscribe to the transaction
For information purposes, the impact of the capital increase on the situation of a shareholder holding 1% of CROSSJECT's share capital prior to the capital increase and not subscribing to it would be as shown below.
| Shareholding of a shareholder holding 1% of the capital prior to the offer
| Base Non-diluted
| Primary diluted basis (a)
|Total diluted basis with conversion/amortisation of OCAs (b)
|Case 1
|Case 2
|Before issue of new shares
|1,00 %
|0,89%
|0,82%
|0,78%
|After issue of 4,089,628 new shares (i.e. 115% of the Offer following exercise of the extension clause)
|0,93%
|0,82%
|0,76%
|0,73%
| (a) Reflects the dilution of :
CROSSJECT is advised in this transaction by D'Hoir Beaufre Associés.
CIC Market Solutions acts as Lead Manager and Bookrunner.
Delivery date and listing of the New Shares
The new shares, which will be subject to all the provisions of the Articles of Association, will be issued with dividend rights. They will be assimilated to existing shares as soon as they are issued.
They will be the subject of an application for admission to trading on Euronext Growth. They will be listed on the same line as existing shares and will be fully assimilated to them as soon as they are admitted for trading.
Settlement-delivery and listing of the new shares on Euronext Growth Paris is scheduled for June 27, 2025.
Risk factors relating to the Offer
- Shareholders who did not exercise their pre-emptive rights will see their interest in the Company's capital diluted; The market price of the Company's shares could fluctuate and fall below the subscription price of the new shares at any time after the close of the offering; The volatility and liquidity of the Company's shares could fluctuate significantly; Shareholders could see their stake in the Company's capital diluted in the event of a new call on the market.
Issuer risk factors
The Company draws the public's attention to the risk factors relating to its activities presented in section 8. Analysis of business trends in relation to the volume and complexity of business in its 2024 annual report, online on the Company's website () and in notes 3. a) "Going concern" and 27 "Events after the period-end" to the 2024 annual financial statements.
About CROSSJECT
CROSSJECT SA (Euronext: ALCJ; ) is an emerging specialty pharmaceutical company. It is in advanced regulatory development for ZEPIZURE®, an emergency treatment in the management of epileptic seizures for which CROSSJECT has woń a $60 million contract* from BARDA. ZEPIZURE® is based on the award-winning ZENEO® needle-free auto-injector, which enables patients and their untrained caregivers to easily and instantly perform an intramuscular injection in emergency situations, on bare skin or even through clothing. The company is currently developing other products, notably for the emergency treatment of allergic shock, adrenal insufficiency, opioid overdoses and asthma attacks.
* Project funded in whole or in part under contract 75A50122C00031 with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS); Administration for Strategic Preparedness and Response; BARDA.
For further information, please contact:
Investor Relations
...
Warning
This document and the information contained herein do not constitute an offer to sell or purchase or a solicitation of an offer to sell or purchase any securities of CROSSJECT.
No communication or information relating to the issue by the Company of its shares may be distributed to the public in any country in which registration or approval is required. No steps have been or will be taken in any country in which such registration or approval would be required. The issue or subscription of shares may be subject to specific legal or regulatory restrictions in certain countries. The Company assumes no liability for any breach by any person of such restrictions.
This document does not constitute, and shall not be deemed to constitute, an offer to the public, an offer to purchase, or an offer to solicit public interest in a public offering. The distribution of this document may, in certain countries, be subject to specific regulations. Persons in possession of this document must inform themselves of any local restrictions and comply with them.
With regard to the Member States of the European Economic Area (including France) (the "Member States"), no action has been or will be taken to permit a public offering of the securities, the subject of this document, requiring the publication of a prospectus in any of the Member States. Consequently, the Company's securities cannot and will not be offered in any Member State, except in accordance with the exemptions provided for in Article 1(4) of the Prospectus Regulation or in other cases not requiring the publication by the Company of a prospectus under Article 1 of the Prospectus Regulation and/or the regulations applicable in that Member State.
For the purposes of this disclaimer, the term "offer to the public" in relation to any shares of the Company in any Member State means the communication, in any form and by any means, of sufficient information about the terms of the offer and the securities to be offered, so as to put an investor in a position to decide to purchase or subscribe to the securities, as may be modified by the Member State. The term "Prospectus Regulation" means Regulation (EU) 2017/1129, as amended from time to time, and includes any relevant implementing measures in the Member State.
This document does not constitute an offer of securities or a solicitation to purchase securities of the Company in the United States or any other jurisdiction in which such offer or solicitation may be restricted. The Company's securities may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from registration under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"). The Company's securities have not been and will not be registered under the Securities Act, and the Company does not intend to make a public offering of its securities in the United States.
The distribution of this document (including any form of communication) is subject to the restrictions set out in Section 21 Restrictions on Financial Promotion of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 ("FMSA"). This document is intended for and directed only at persons who (i) are outside the United Kingdom, (ii) have professional experience in matters relating to investments and are "investment professionals" as that term is defined in Article 19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005, as amended (the "Order"), (iii) are referred to in Article 49(2)(a) to (d) ("high net worth companies", "unincorporated associations", etc.) of the Order, and (iv) are not resident in the United Kingdom.) of the Order, and (iv) any other person to whom this document may lawfully be communicated (all such persons referred to in (i), (ii), (iii) and (iv) together being referred to as the "Qualified Persons"). This document must not be used in the United Kingdom by persons who are not Qualified Persons. Any investment relating to this document may only be offered to or made in the United Kingdom with Qualified Persons.
This press release may not be published, transmitted or distributed directly or indirectly in the United States of America, Canada, Australia or Japan.
1 The current conversion ratio would increase from 59,630.292 to 60,422.957.
