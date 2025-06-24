Public Safety In Focus As Thousands Expected For NYC Pride 2025

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) With Crowds Flocking to Parades and Festivals, Inadequate Safety Measures Could Lead to Repeat of Past Tragedies-Attorney Jeff Korek Urges Accountability

- Jeff KorekNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- As New York City prepares for a season packed with parades, concerts, and outdoor festivals, renewed attention is being paid to crowd safety at major events. With NYC Pride 2025 and other large gatherings on the horizon, city officials and event organizers are under pressure to implement robust safety measures and crowd control protocols to protect both residents and visitors.Recent headlines highlight ongoing efforts to improve public safety during large gatherings, with initiatives ranging from enhanced emergency response training to upgraded crowd management strategies. The city is also focusing on lessons learned from past incidents to ensure that venues and event spaces are equipped to handle unexpected emergencies.Jeff Korek, Senior Trial Partner at GLK Law, emphasizes that while progress has been made, many venues still face critical gaps in safety planning and execution, underscoring the need for continued vigilance as thousands prepare to fill New York's streets for Pride celebrations and summer festivals.“Event organizers have a legal and moral duty to protect attendees,” says Korek.“When negligence leads to harm-whether through poor crowd control, inadequate security, or failure to plan for emergencies-the consequences can be life-altering.”Who's Liable? Legal Pathways for VictimsUnder NYC law, property owners, event organizers, and even municipal agencies can be held accountable for preventable injuries. Korek emphasizes key red flags:1. Insufficient security or medical staff for crowd size.2. Blocked exits or overcrowding beyond venue capacity.3. Failure to address known hazards (e.g., uneven surfaces, inadequate lighting).“Victims often don't realize they have rights,” says Korek.“If you're injured because someone cut corners on safety, the law is on your side.”Key Takeaways for Public Safety1. Be Aware of Exits: Note all available egress points at large venues and street events to ensure swift escape routes if panic ensues.2. Document Unsafe Conditions: Capture photos or video of overcrowded areas, blocked pathways, or absent security personnel to preserve crucial evidence.3. Stay Informed: Register for event alerts and heed any instructions from official safety personnel or law enforcement on site.4. Seek Immediate Help: Report injuries or hazards to medical teams and security staff without delay; early reporting can be vital if legal action is needed.“The difference between a close call and a catastrophe is preparation,” Korek notes.“Pride events, concerts, and street fairs attract massive crowds, yet many operate on outdated plans. One loud noise or overcrowded space can spark tragedy.”With NYC's event calendar packed through Labor Day, the urgency for reform is clear. As lawsuits mount and injuries pile up, Korek's message is a wake-up call: Safety isn't optional-it's a legal obligation.About JeffJeff S Korek, a past President of the New York State Trial Lawyers Association, is the Senior Trial Partner at GLK LAW, specializing in personal injury, and medical malpractice law with nearly 40 years of experience. Renowned for his expertise in handling complex injury, accident and malpractice litigation, he has been repeatedly recognized by Best Lawyers and is a lifetime honoree in "America's Top 100 Attorneys." For more information, please visit

