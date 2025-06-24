Cal Flavor Avocados Now Served In Southern California Mendocino Farms

Cal Flavor Avocados

Sammy Perricone, Marketing/Brand Director, Cal Flavor Avocados

NEWPORT BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Mendocino Farms has invited guests since 2005 to Eat Happy and now their fresh ingredients and fearless flavor recipes include the gold standard in good fat – Cal Flavor AvocadosThe taste of California gold can now be found in the signature recipes and culinary creations at Southern California Mendocino Farms through August. Cal Flavor Avocados is celebrating California Avocado Month by kicking off their partnership with Mendocino Farms, which began as a family-owned business and remains committed to providing the freshest meals in a welcoming gathering place where happiness is always an order away. Cal Flavor Avocados are the ultimate luxury fruit staple in California's kitchens. Rich in texture and the good fat so many connoisseurs crave, Cal Flavor Avocados tend to have a smaller pit, allowing for more edible flesh which consumers appreciate. This distinct avocado variety has earned a reputation for its exceptional creaminess that is signature to Cal Flavor. Often imitated but never duplicated, Cal Flavor is honored to be the avocado brand of choice for those who refuse to settle for less. In addition to Mendocino Farms, Cal Flavor avocados are available in select Gelson's Markets, Bristol Farms, Vons, Trader Joe's, and Mario's Butcher Shop.“Quality farming takes passion, soul, perseverance and an unwavering commitment to providing the best final product. We're proud to be the leader in California avocados and we're inspired to partner with brands like Mendocino Farms who share our passion and dedication for providing high quality, locally sourced creations.” -Sammy Perricone, Marketing/Brand Director, Cal Flavor AvocadosAbout Mendocino Farms:Mendocino Farms takes guests on a culinary adventure with its diverse menu of farm-fresh, chef-crafted sandwiches and salads that celebrate each season's best flavors. Founded in Southern California in 2005, Mendocino Farms has grown to 70+ locations in California, Colorado, Texas, Washington and Colorado and continues to rapidly expand across the US with each new location inviting guests to“Eat Happy.” Whether guests are grabbing a quick lunch for the office or enjoying a leisurely meal with friends, Mendocino Farms creates gathering places with exceptional hospitality and innovative creations to transform mealtime. For more information, visit MendocinoFarms or follow Mendocino Farms on Instagram and Facebook.About Cal Flavor Avocados:Cal Flavor Avocados are the unique avocado grown in the sunny hills and valleys of San Diego, California. Family owned and operated by the Perricone family, Cal Flavor Avocados are the exclusive growers, packers, and shippers of the finest avocados. From farm to table, Cal Flavor Avocados travel no more than 100 miles before they are enjoyed. Farmed with intention, Cal Flavor's seasonal California avocados epitomize sustainability and exclusivity, embodying conscientious cultivation practices prioritizing environmental stewardship and resource conservation. These avocados, a coveted treat for discerning palates, are harvested in limited quantities to ensure the highest quality and richness in flavor, maintain ecological balance, and support local farming communities. Their scarcity underscores the care taken in their growth and harvest, making each avocado a precious gem of sustainable agriculture, cherished for its exceptional taste and the responsible ethos it represents.

