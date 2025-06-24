Truck Parking Club Launches Club Cash Wallet And Organization Tools

Club Cash Wallet offer 3% ACH bonus and 1% rewards; new Organization feature streamlines fleet parking management

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., June 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Truck Parking Club today announced a Club Cash Wallet for all Trucker Members and an Organization feature for fleets, introducing rewards-based payments and centralized parking management across its 2,200+ locations.

The Club Cash Wallet system enables Trucker Members to pre-load "Club Cash" using their card or earn a 3% bonus on ACH deposits. Additionally, they earn 1% back on all parking purchases. Trucker Members can choose when to redeem Club Cash at checkout for hourly, daily, or weekly reservations.

"We're putting money back in Trucker Members' pockets," said Evan Shelley, Co-founder & CEO of Truck Parking Club. "A Trucker Member depositing $500 via ACH gets $515 in buying power, then earns rewards on every booking."

How This Helps Fleets

The Organization feature provides a simple way for fleets to offer drivers a parking benefit, enabling access to Truck Parking Club's network of 2,200+ Property Member locations so drivers can reserve parking ahead of time, operate more efficiently, and avoid unsafe or inadequate parking situations. Fleets can:



Onboard your drivers as sub-accounts

Provide shared payment methods or deposit Club Cash into your driver's Club Cash Wallet Monitor and manage parking activity across all drivers

Both features are available immediately. Every Trucker Member now has a Club Cash Wallet associated with their account and is earning 1% Club Cash rewards on all parking purchases.

We already have tens of thousands of Trucker Members with active Club Cash Wallet balances.

Fleets interested in the Organization feature can contact the Truck Parking Club team at [email protected] .

About Truck Parking Club

Truck Parking Club is a network of instantly reservable hourly, daily, weekly and monthly truck parking locations throughout the US. Truck Parking Club helps connect truckers to truck parking locations throughout the US via truckparkingclub and our mobile app. Our network is made up of property owners that have locations adequate for truck parking to list on the platform: this includes trucking companies, truck repair shops, tow truck companies, storage companies, CDL Schools, trailer leasing companies, real estate investors, truck stops, truck parking operators and more!

Media Contact

Reed Loustalot

CMO - Truck Parking Club

[email protected]

423-275-4999

truckparkingclub

SOURCE TruckParkingClub

