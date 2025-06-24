Christie's International Real Estate Sereno Welcomes Five Top Producing Agents With Sales Surpassing $2.5 Billion To Newly Expanding Morgan Hill Office

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Joining the firm's Morgan Hill office are Karen Nelsen, Stephanie Nelsen-Alanis, Patty Filice, Christina McDermott, and Judy Guardino. Together these agents represent combined lifetime sales of over $2.5B with more than 3500 homes sold.

"This is a transformative moment for our South County presence," said Chris Trapani, Co-Founder and CEO of Christie's International Real Estate Sereno. "The collective reputation and experience of this group, combined with our investment in a new Morgan Hill office, reinforces our long-term commitment to this vibrant and fast-growing community."

The addition of this accomplished group marks a significant milestone in Christie's International Real Estate Sereno's continued expansion in South Santa Clara County. Fueled by sustained momentum and increasing market demand, the firm is establishing a new, larger Morgan Hill office to better serve the needs of clients and agents in the region.

"I know that who you align with matters," says Karen Nelson. "This move isn't just about changing signs, it's about continuing to grow with purpose and passion with a company that aligns with my goals, and the level of service that I strive to provide to each and every one of my clients."

The newly-added agents bring decades of experience, deep local roots, and a shared reputation for delivering exceptional client service. Their decision to align with Christie's International Real Estate Sereno further signals the brokerage's continued growth and appeal to the region's most respected professionals.

"Karen Nelsen and Patty Filice are two of the most respected and accomplished real estate professionals in South Santa Clara County," says Nancy Robinson, Vice President of Sales for Sereno. "With more than four decades of experience each, their reputations for integrity, market knowledge, community leadership, and commitment to clients are unmatched. It's a privilege to welcome them to our company-their presence is not only a tremendous addition to our organization but a meaningful moment for our entire market."

The brokerage's new expanded office in South Santa Clara County is located at 17485 Monterey Road, Suite 212, Morgan Hill, CA 95037.

About Christie's International Real Estate Sereno

Founded in 2006, Christie's International Real Estate Sereno is the largest locally owned and operated independent real estate company in Northern California, with 19 offices and over 675 agents. The company operates across San Francisco, the Peninsula, Silicon Valley, South County, East Bay, Marin, Wine Country, Santa Cruz, Tahoe, and the Central Coast, with a projected sales volume of $6.5 billion in 2025.

In 2023, Christie's International Real Estate Sereno expanded significantly with the addition of Christie's International Real Estate San Francisco Marin Wine Country, serving San Francisco, Marin County, and the Wine Country region of Napa and Sonoma counties.

Christie's International Real Estate Sereno is ranked among the top five brokerages in the U.S. for both per-agent productivity and highest average sales price. The company offers highly curated support resources and concierge services to help agents strengthen client relationships. Its agent-driven Sereno 1% For Good Charitable Foundation has donated over $6.5 million to nearly 600 local organizations, making a meaningful impact in communities throughout the region.

SOURCE Christie's International Real Estate Sereno