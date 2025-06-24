NSSC DEADLINE ALERT: Napco (NSSC) Investors Alerted To Today's Lead Plaintiff Deadline In Securities Class Action Hagens Berman

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAN FRANCISCO, June 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --Hagens Berman reminds investors of a critical deadline:. This is your deadline for seeking appointment as lead plaintiff in a federal securities class action lawsuit against Napco.

Class Period: Feb. 5, 2024 – Feb. 3, 2025

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: June 24, 2025

The Allegations: Why Napco Investors May Have Been Misled

This lawsuit alleges that Napco's management presented an overly optimistic and misleading picture of the company's financial health and growth prospects, specifically concerning its hardware sales forecasting and distribution network . Investors who bought shares during the Class Period may have paid artificially inflated prices due to these alleged misrepresentations.

Here's a summary of the core allegations:



Inflated Growth & Hardware Strength: Napco allegedly touted strong growth and hardware division performance, suggesting it could accurately forecast demand and achieve ambitious fiscal 2026 targets.

Undisclosed Distribution Vulnerabilities: The lawsuit claims Napco failed to disclose its significant reliance on a few large distributors, which made the company highly vulnerable to their inventory adjustments.

Faulty Sales Forecasting: It's contended that Napco lacked adequate capacity to forecast product demand and downplayed potential fluctuations, while pushing ambitious margin projections reliant on consistent sales increases.

The Truth Revealed: On February 3, 2025, Napco's Q2 fiscal 2025 results exposed the alleged issues. The company reported a sharp decline in hardware sales, blaming major distributors cutting inventory.

Retracted Long-Term Targets: Following this disclosure, Napco notably pulled its long-term 45% EBITDA margin target, admitting uncertainty about achieving it by fiscal 2026. Significant Stock Price Drop: The market reacted swiftly. On February 3, 2025, Napco's stock plunged approximately 26.62% in a single day , from $36.70 to $26.93 per share, erasing significant investor value.

Hagens Berman's Active Investigation: Seeking Accountability

Hagens Berman, a prominent shareholder rights firm, is actively investigating these allegations, focusing on whether Napco misled investors about its sales forecasting and distribution practices.

"The June 24th lead plaintiff deadline is a pivotal moment for investors who suffered significant losses," said Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman partner overseeing the investigation. "By stepping forward, they can not only shape the litigation but also enhance the collective effort to hold Napco accountable and potentially recover their investments."

