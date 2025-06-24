Oricom And E Ink Deliver Full Color Electronic Paper Signage To Create A Sustainable Advertising Medium

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Sustainable Board is an energy efficient display medium that aligns with sustainability priorities for brands and advertisers

BILLERICA, Mass., June 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- E Ink (8069.TW) the originator, pioneer, and global commercial leader in electronic paper (ePaper) technology, today announced, in collaboration with Oricom Co ., Ltd., a vanguard in the Japan ad agency scene, the next-generation advertising medium via the Sustainable Board. Featuring E Ink's most vivid color ePaper, Spectra TM 6, Oricom will produce the Sustainable Board as a new channel for advertisers, offering an unprecedented, environmentally conscious advertising method. The product is an innovative, sustainability-dedicated medium for companies using Oricom's brand, Mirapale . While being conscious of energy consumption, it actively communicates sustainable priorities and initiatives.

Sustainable Board is ultra-low-power digital signage that uses E Ink's ePaper technology. E Ink's Spectra 6 offers a wide viewing angle similar to paper and enables vivid color expression like a print-quality poster. Because it's a reflective display that doesn't use a backlight, it achieves especially high sunlight readability. Additionally, it only requires power when content is updated, and image content remains visible once displayed without consuming any energy. This allows for substantial energy savings compared to conventional displays. Moreover, signage products equipped with E Ink's ePaper, which boasts these features, can operate on batteries or renewable energy sources like solar. This makes it possible to choose their installation locations with more flexibility and mobility in mind.

“We are very grateful to collaborate with Oricom, a leader in the advertising industry, in the electronic paper signage area,” said JM Hung, Vice President of Business Center at E Ink.“As we enter an era of global environmental preservation and environmentally conscious solutions are increasingly sought, our ePaper is a display technology that aligns with a more environmentally-friendly future. Through our collaboration with Oricom, we are confident we can contribute to advancing SDG activities in society.”

Expected installation sites range from company receptions, lobbies, and showrooms to commercial facilities and tourist destinations. This product is recognized as a novel method that aligns corporate branding with environmental responsiveness by making sustainability tangible. Providing sustainable advertising mediums will generate a new market in the advertising industry. Oricom intends to promote broader Sustainable Development Goals by enabling companies and local governments to leverage this environmentally conscious advertising platform.

“Amidst the expansion of corporate activities with a long-term vision, prioritizing environmental protection and social responsibility, advertising is similarly called upon to contribute from this perspective,” said Akemi Nakajima, President of Oricom.“We developed the Sustainable Board alongside E Ink as a specific method for this. Moving forward, we will continue to strengthen the relationship between both companies, supporting corporate growth while contributing to realizing a sustainable society.”

E Ink's ePaper draws power only when the screen updates, and no energy-hungry backlight is required. This ultra-efficient, non-emissive design reduces both electricity use and carbon footprint versus paper or LCDs. Guided by its PESG (Product, Environment, Social, and Governance) framework, E Ink delivers low-carbon solutions that speed the world's sustainable transition. FTSE Russell classifies 99.9 % of the company's revenue as green, and Moody's has confirmed E Ink's loans align with global Green Loan Principles-clear proof of its industry-leading environmental performance.

Installation trials at major stations in Japan are underway for Sustainable Board. The future goal is to expand into places with high advertising needs, such as commercial facilities.

About E Ink

E Ink Holdings Inc. based on technology from MIT's Media Lab, provides an ideal display medium for applications spanning eReaders and eNotes, retail, home, hospital, transportation, logistics, and more, enabling customers to put displays in locations previously impossible. E Ink's electrophoretic display products make it the worldwide leader for ePaper. Its low power displays enable customers to reach their sustainability goals, and E Ink has pledged using 100% renewable energy in 2030 and reaching net zero carbon emissions by 2040. E Ink has been recognized for their efforts by receiving, validation from Science-Based Targets (SBTi) and is listed in both the DJSI World and DJSI Emerging Indexes. Listed in Taiwan's Taipei Exchange (TPEx) and the Luxembourg market, E Ink Holdings is now the world's largest supplier of ePaper displays. For more information please visit E Ink. We Make Surfaces Smart and Green.

Contacts

V2 Communications on behalf of E Ink

...

With Oricom, which is capable of building marketing strategy from a wide perspective, and each group company, a powerful specialist in its domain acting as one, the total force of the Oricom Group will come into play. We aim to propose the best solutions to the various challenges confronting our clients by leveraging the collective strength of the Oricom Group. For more information, please visit Oricom Co., Ltd

GX Business Development

TEL:03-6733-2000

Email:... A photo accompanying this announcement is available at



Oricom Co., Ltd. is a general advertising agency with its head office in Shimbashi, Minato-ku, Tokyo. It was founded in 1922. It has a history of being at the vanguard of the industry in commercializing newspaper insert advertising and transit hanging advertisements. With the mission of creating as many good relationships in society as possible, Oricom is involved in many business activities related to the media, OOH (out-of-home advertising), digital solutions, creative support, promotions, and other domains. The Oricom Group consists of Oricom, which has the functions of a general advertising agency at its core, and three group companies, each with specialized expertise in their respective domains.