LEI Code 213800SYIQPA3L3T1Q68



TRANSACTION IN OWN SHARES AND TOTAL VOTING RIGHTS AND CAPITAL

Albion Crown VCT PLC (the“Company”) announces that it purchased 1,229,229 ordinary shares at 29.04 pence per share and 853,943 ordinary C shares at 39.97 pence per share on 24 June 2025. The shares purchased represent 0.40% of the total number of voting rights in the Company before the transaction. These shares will be cancelled.

Following the above transaction, and in accordance with the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, the capital of the Company as at close of business on 24 June 2025 consisted of 432,713,945 ordinary shares, and 131,590,289 ordinary C shares with a nominal value of 1 penny each. The Company holds 45,787,992 ordinary shares in treasury.

Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company is 386,925,953 in respect of ordinary shares and 131,590,289 in respect of ordinary C shares giving total voting rights of 518,516,242. These figures may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

24 June 2025

