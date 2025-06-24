COMMUNITY FOUNDATION FOR PALM BEACH AND MARTIN COUNTIES AWARDS $1.4 MILLION THROUGH 115 SCHOLARSHIPS TO LOCAL STUDENTS

Community Foundation Logo

Community Foundation Awards Scholarships

- Dr. Joanne Julien, chair, Community Foundation Scholarship CommitteeWEST PALM BEACH , FL, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Community Foundation for Palm Beach and Martin Counties awarded $1.4 million in college scholarships through its 2025 Scholarship Program. A total of 115 scholarships were granted to students enrolling in college this fall, continuing the Community Foundation's longstanding commitment to expanding access to higher education.The Community Foundation, a nonprofit organization, is dedicated to fostering partnerships with donors, nonprofits and community members to address the region's chronic and emerging civic and social issues. The Foundation offers both need- and merit-based scholarships funded through more than 100 donor-established funds. This year, the Scholarship Program received 829 completed applications and the average award totaled $12,000.“We were truly inspired by the caliber of this year's applicants,” said Dr. Joanne Julien, chair of the Community Foundation's Scholarship Committee.“Each scholarship recipient demonstrated academic achievement, a strong sense of resilience, and tremendous potential to make a lasting impact in their communities and careers.”Since launching its scholarship program in 1985, the Community Foundation has distributed over $19.1 million in scholarships to nearly 3,500 students in Palm Beach and Martin counties. The scholarships help reduce student loan burdens and open doors to higher education for students who may not otherwise struggle to afford college.“Our goal is to support students who have the passion and ability to succeed, but not always the financial means,” said Danita R. DeHaney, president and CEO of the Community Foundation.“This investment in their future is also an investment in the future of Palm Beach and Martin Counties.”About the Scholarship ProgramThe 2025 scholarship cycle opened in December 2024 for students planning to begin college in fall 2025. Each application is reviewed and matched to relevant scholarships based on donor-established criteria. Finalists participate in an interview process, and recipients are approved by the Foundation's Board of Directors. Scholarship funds are sent directly to the students' chosen institutions. During their four years of college, scholars have access to a range of wrap-around support services, including success coaching, workshops, and mentorship programs provided by the Community Foundation.To learn more about the scholarship program, visit about-scholarships/ .About the Community Foundation for Palm Beach and Martin CountiesThe Community Foundation for Palm Beach and Martin Counties is a nonprofit organization that leads philanthropy locally. The Foundation provides charitable expertise and vehicles to increase the investment options on behalf of individuals, family foundations, and corporations. Since 1972, the Foundation has distributed nearly $250 million in grants and scholarships aimed at closing the area's opportunity gaps. With its vast network of donors and nonprofit partners, the Foundation supports initiatives that improve youth and education, economic opportunity, thriving communities, and crisis preparation and response. Learn more at yourcommunityfoundation.

