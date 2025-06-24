403
The Ritz‐Carlton, Dubai GM Jeroen Elmendorp Named“GM Of The Year: UAE” By Hotelier Middle East
| Dubai, UAE – June 2025 – The Ritz‐Carlton, Dubai is proud to announce that Jeroen Elmendorp has been recognized as“General Manager of the Year: UAE” at the Hotelier Middle East GM Awards 2025. In addition to the top UAE honour, he was also acknowledged as“Recommended GM of the Year: Resort”, reflecting his exceptional leadership and impact across the hospitality sector.
Since joining The Ritz-Carlton, Dubai as General Manager in 2018, Jeroen has led the resort through a period of strategic transformation and sustained excellence. Under his guidance, the beachfront property has consistently upheld its Forbes Travel Guide Five-Star rating, elevated its operational performance, and expanded its reputation as a landmark of refined luxury. His collaborative approach and emphasis on service culture have fostered a workplace where colleagues are empowered, and innovation thrives. Jeroen's leadership has also seen the implementation of elevated guest experience initiatives, renewed focus on talent development, and deeper engagement with the local and regional luxury market. His ability to translate global brand standards into locally resonant strategies has been instrumental in positioning the resort as one of the most iconic in the region. This recognition marks a proud moment not only for Jeroen, but for the entire Ritz-Carlton, Dubai team, as a reflection of the culture of excellence, collaboration, and genuine care that defines the resort.
