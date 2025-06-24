FORM50 SET TO OPEN NEW BOCA RATON STUDIO THIS SUMMER

The It-Girl, Go-To Reformer Strength Training Brand Expands to Its Fifth Location

BOCA RATON, Fla., June 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- FORM50 Fitness , the high-intensity, low-impact workout that's redefining Pilates , is proud to announce the opening of its fifth studio-right in the heart of East Boca Raton . Set to debut on July 7th , the spacious boutique studio is a bright, thoughtfully designed space that merges luxury charm with cutting-edge fitness.

The 520 Forsyth Street location at the corner of Federal Highway features exclusive on-site parking – a rarity in Boca Raton – that sets the tone for a premium experience. The stand alone space will feature 14 'FORMFormer' machines.

FORM50 Fitness , founded by Monica Marder in 2018, is Pilates redefined. The new location brings FORM50's signature "Smart is the New Sexy" workout to South Florida, offering a unique blend of strength training and cardio intervals all on their signature 'FORMFormer' designed specifically for performance training. FORM50's classes will leave your body feeling strong & sculpted. The class moves to the beat of DJ-curated music under pink lights, creating an ultra-chic boutique ambiance that makes you feel like you are at the hottest party in town. Clients of note include: John Summit, Alix Earle, Malik Beasley, Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner, Abner Logan (NFL, Buffalo Bills), Matt Dickerson (NFL, Kansas City Chiefs), Claudia Sampedro, and more.

"After seven incredible years building our community in New York City and Miami, expanding to Boca Raton was a natural next step," says Founder/CEO Monica Marder. "After moving from Miami to Boca Raton in August 2024, I quickly realized that Boca Raton needed a FORM50. This location captures everything FORM50 stands for: bold energy and thoughtful design. It's where luxury meets performance. I can't wait for the Boca community to experience the FORM50 magic."

About FORM50: FORM50 is the smartest, most effective 50-minute reformer workout. This high-intensity, low-impact, time-under-tension workout centers around interval training to boost heart rate and burn fat. FORM50 combines slow and controlled explosive movements on the 'FORMFormer', a spring-based reformer designed for performance training. FORM50 is all about functional fitness and unlocking your most resilient, injury-free self so you can live your best life. FORM50 is located in New York City (Midtown East, Williamsburg, Astoria) and Miami, with additional locations coming soon. For more information: / @form50fitness

Press Contact:

Katie LeVan

[email protected]

SOURCE FORM50 Fitness

