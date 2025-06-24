The Texas Association Of Community Health Plans Issues Statement On The Passage Of HB 26 To Expand Nutrition Support To Improve Maternal And Infant Health Outcomes

AUSTIN, Texas, June 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, The Texas Association of Community Health Plans, an association representing 11 community health plans all across Texas, issued the following statement about the passage of HB 26, which will permit managed care organizations to provide nutrition support services, including medically tailored meals, to certain individuals receiving Medicaid managed care services.

We applaud Chairwoman Lacey Hull and Chairwoman Lois Kolkhorst for the passage of HB 26 and for taking action to make our state healthier. Texans suffer from a series of health challenges, many of which are connected in some way to nutrition. Over the last decade, Texas's rates of pre-pregnancy obesity, maternal hypertension, and maternal diabetes have been steadily increasing. Research suggests that a healthy diet, especially one created under the guidance of a registered dietitian, can have a significant impact on reducing the risks of these conditions. In Texas, creating and maintaining a nutritious diet can be a challenge, as almost a quarter of the state's counties are considered "food deserts" by the CDC and USDA.

HB 26 will make a difference by expanding Texas Medicaid recipients' access to nutritious food and nutrition education. More specifically, Texas Medicaid recipients who are pregnant or diagnosed with chronic health conditions that could lead to high-risk pregnancies may receive nutrition counseling, medically tailored meals, and other evidence-based nutrition services that are designed to improve maternal and infant health outcomes. Simply put, HB 26 will help ensure that those who once lacked the resources and support to achieve a healthier lifestyle will now have the opportunity to do so.

As community health plans, we live and work in our communities. The people we serve are not just our members; they are our friends and neighbors. We know that taking care of their health must include a holistic approach that starts at home with what they eat. We salute Chairwoman Hull and Chairwoman Kolkhorst for doing just that in passing HB 26 in this legislative session.

HB 26 was signed by the Governor on June 20 and will take effect on September 1, 2025.

SOURCE Texas Association of Community Health Plans

