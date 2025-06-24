Wi-Fi 7 Set To Redefine Wireless Standards: Market To Grow At 61.5% CAGR Through 2030
|Report Metric
|Details
|Base year considered
|2024
|Forecast period considered
|2025-2030
|Base year market size
|$1.3 billion
|Market size forecast
|$22.9 billion
|Growth rate
|CAGR of 61.5% from 2025 to 2030
|Segments covered
|Offering Type, Location, End User, and Region
|Regions covered
|North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World (South America and the Middle East and Africa)
|Market drivers
|
Interesting facts:
- Wi-Fi 7 is super-fast: It can be up to 4.8 times faster than Wi-Fi 6, making it one of the most significant wireless advances ever. It introduces a 320 MHz channel width, double that of Wi-Fi 6E, enabling ultra-fast data transmission. Tech companies like Qualcomm, Huawei, TP-Link, Intel, and Broadcom are already making strong progress with Wi-Fi 7.
- IoT is booming: By 2030, there will be over 29 billion smart devices, including smart home devices and industrial sensors. Wi-Fi 7 is built to handle this demand with features like Multi-Link Operation (MLO) and wider channels, making connections faster and more reliable even in crowded networks.
- Wi-Fi 7 is coming soon: According to the Wireless Broadband Alliance (WBA) Annual Industry Report 2024, over 41% of tech companies planned to start using Wi-Fi 7 by the end of 2024. Many devices already have early versions of Wi-Fi 7 chips built in.
Emerging startups
- MaxLinear Eero Morse Micro Plume
The report addresses the following questions:What is the global Wi-Fi 7 market's projected size and growth rate?
- The global Wi-Fi 7 market is projected to reach $22.9 billion by 2030 and is expected to see a healthy CAGR of 61.5% during the forecast period.
- These include the continued expansion of IoT technology and the increasing demand for high-speed connectivity.
- The hardware segment will be the dominant segment, driven by the increasing deployment of Wi-Fi 7 routers, access points, and gateways in residential, commercial, and industrial areas.
- North America has the largest market share in the global Wi-Fi 7 market. Due to the rising adoption of IoT technologies and advanced technological infrastructure, the region is expected to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period.
Market leaders include:
- BROADCOM CISCO SYSTEMS INC. HFCL HUAWEI TECHNOLOGIES CO. LTD. INTEL MEDIATEK NETGEAR QUALCOMM TECHNOLOGIES INC. TP-LINK SYSTEMS INC. ZTE CORP .
Legal Disclaimer:
