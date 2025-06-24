Wi-Fi 7 Set To Redefine Wireless Standards: Market To Grow At 61.5% CAGR Through 2030

Boston, June 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the latest study from BCC Research,“ Wi-Fi 7: Global Markets to 2030 ” will reach $22.9 billion by 2030 and is expected to see a healthy CAGR of 61.5% during the forecast period from 2025 through 2030.

This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the global Wi-Fi 7 market, offering insights into current revenue trends and future growth projections. It segments the market by offerings, deployment locations, and end users, and examines market performance across the key regions of North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. The report explores the major trends and challenges influencing the industry, analyzes the competitive landscape, and evaluates the impact of patents and emerging technologies. It concludes with detailed profiles of leading companies, shedding light on their strategies, innovations, and market positioning.

The Wi-Fi 7 market is gaining momentum as the technology moves into mainstream adoption, offering ultra-fast speeds, reduced latency, and advanced features like multi-link operation for greater stability. Leading tech companies such as Qualcomm, Intel, and Broadcom are already rolling out Wi-Fi 7 chipsets, with new devices from smartphones to routers hitting the market. This next-generation standard is essential for supporting high-bandwidth applications like 8K streaming, cloud gaming, AR/VR, and enterprise networking. As ISPs expand multi-gigabit internet services, Wi-Fi 7 is becoming a key enabler of future-proof connectivity for both consumers and businesses.

The factors driving the market's growth include:

IoT Devices: The Internet of Things (IoT) is expanding rapidly, with billions of devices like smart sensors, wearables, and appliances needing constant connectivity. Wi-Fi 7 supports faster speeds and lower latency, making it ideal for handling the vast amount of data traffic from these connected devices.

Growth of Smart Cities and Homes: Smart homes and cities rely on connected systems for lighting, security and traffic. Wi-Fi 7's ability to handle many devices at once with strong, stable connections makes it ideal for these tech-driven environments.

Demand for Wi-Fi-as-a-Service (WaaS): Businesses are increasingly choosing WaaS to avoid managing their own Wi-Fi networks. Wi-Fi 7 enables service providers to offer faster, more reliable, and scalable wireless solutions, which is driving demand in this space .

Request a sample copy of the global Wi-Fi 7 market report .

Report Synopsis