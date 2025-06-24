Nopalcyber Earns Its First Ranking In Chambers And Partners' Annual Crisis & Risk Management Guide

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Growing company included among leading specialists globally in cybersecurity risk

NEW YORK, June 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NopalCyber , a leading global provider of managed extended detection and response and attack surface management solutions, is proud to announce its inclusion in Chambers and Partners' Global Crisis & Risk Management 2025 Guide . The company achieved a Band 3 ranking in the Global-Wide Cybersecurity Risk rankings in its first year of submission.

Chambers and Partners is a recognized world leader in research and analysis. The annual Crisis & Risk Management guide ranks crisis response and risk advisory professional services providers in key markets worldwide, featuring detailed coverage of core crisis and risk services in the U.S., UK and global regions. It is an invaluable resource for lawyers, general counsel and private clients tackling complex problems and seeking to anticipate and mitigate risk exposures and to respond effectively to crisis events when they occur.

Chambers' Crisis & Risk Management 2025 Guide recognizes NopalCyber for its consulting services and for assisting clients in various industries with a broad range of cybersecurity services, including its ability to provide vulnerability and penetration testing and to act as a client's security operations center. In its research for the guide, Chambers received several endorsements from NopalCyber clients which included that its experts:

“have the required tech team and experience to address any cybersecurity issues or needs. They are very proactive and coordinate well for addressing the issues.”

“are timely in their response, consistent in providing information to their partners, and very receptive to shifting needs.”



“Chambers is the gold standard for industry research. Earning a ranking among other market leaders for global-wide cybersecurity risk in our first submission for their annual Crisis & Risk Management Guide is a significant achievement for our growing company,” says NopalCyber CEO Varun Iravatham.“We are proud of this recognition and thankful to our clients for their support.”

For more information, see the Chambers 2025 Crisis & Risk Management Guide .

NopalCyber keeps clients of all sizes one step ahead of attackers with tailored solutions that combine offensive and defensive solutions and services into a 360-degree cybersecurity approach enriched with actionable insights for complete coverage. Augmented with its 24/7 security operations center (SOC as a service) and advisory services, NopalCyber's expertise and innovative technologies help companies improve their security posture while minimizing cyberthreats.

About NopalCyber

NopalCyber, LLC makes cybersecurity manageable, affordable and reliable. Managed extended detection and response (MXDR), attack surface management (ASM), breach and attack simulation (BAS) and advisory services fortify your offensive and defensive cybersecurity posture. AI-driven intelligence in its Nopal360° platform, NopalGo application and proprietary Cyber Intelligence Quotient (CIQ) lets anyone quantify, track and visualize a cybersecurity posture in real time. NopalCyber's offensive and defensive services and external threat analysis are tailored to each client's need. NopalCyber democratizes cybersecurity by making enterprise-grade security available to organizations of all sizes. For more information visit .

