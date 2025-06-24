Naples Leads Florida Into The Future Of Building Plan Reviews With Blitz AI Technology

Automated Pre-Checks & Plan Reviews: Accelerating Permits and Approvals

Blitz will streamline how residential and commercial plans are reviewed for code compliance-using AI trained on Florida building codes and local regulations.

- Mayor Teresa Heitmann

NAPLES, FL, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- In a move that underscores its commitment to smart growth and forward-thinking governance, the City of Naples has partnered with Blitz Permits Inc. , a Florida-based company, to automate its residential and commercial building plan reviews using AI.

Naples is leading innovation in real estate growth by implementing this advanced compliance technology-bringing faster, more consistent, and city specific code-compliant plan reviews to one of the most dynamic and design-conscious communities in the state. This is a powerful precedent, demonstrating how Florida is leading the nation in adopting intelligent solutions that preserve their unique character while embracing progress.

The Blitz AI is trained on the Florida Building Code and local ordinances to analyze building plans in minutes, flag noncompliance issues, and generate a detailed review report with redlines on drawings. It's a game-changing step that allows City staff to focus more on community priorities while giving developers and residents a faster, clearer permitting experience.

Naples is known for balancing architectural excellence with a deep respect for its coastal character. By adopting Blitz, the city ensures that every submitted plan is reviewed against the same exact standards-with speed, clarity, and accountability built in.

“We're proud that the City of Naples is the first in Florida to partner with Blitz AI to provide greater automation, efficiency and consistency in our residential and commercial building plan reviews and permit processing. This groundbreaking initiative marks a significant milestone in our commitment to innovation, efficiency, and service excellence”, said Mayor Teresa Heitmann.“Naples is setting the standard by combining advanced technology with a human-centered approach. We look forward to realizing better outcomes for developers and residents alike, positioning our city at the forefront of modern municipal governance”

Blitz's AI compliance platform will revolutionize the way the city handles permits, leveraging its sophisticated algorithms to:

Accelerate Review Times: Reducing wait time keeps projects moving forward swiftly, for applicants and reviewers alike

Enhance Accuracy: Identifying potential compliance issues early minimizes costly revisions and delays

Boost Transparency: Providing clear, consistent feedback for applicants, fosters a more transparent development environment

“Naples is demonstrating how thoughtful AI innovation in development review can enhance both efficiency and public service," said Arjun Choudhary, Inventor of Blitz AI. "This technology was created to bring clarity and speed to permitting, and it's great to see it supporting a community that holds itself to such high standards."

The proactive move comes as part of Naples' broader efforts to embrace technology that enhances service delivery, improves public transparency, and supports high-quality growth that's uniquely Floridian in vision and value.

About Blitz:

Blitz is Florida's leading AI plan review platform that transforms the local government permitting process with automation, accuracy, and speed. Blitz is tailored to local codes, integrated with municipal workflows, and built to make compliance smarter.

Supporting multiple input formats, Blitz integrates seamlessly into government workflows, helping planning, zoning, and building departments cut manual review time by up to 95%, improve compliance, and fast-track housing and infrastructure development.

