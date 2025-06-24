Earfun's Clip Open-Ear Earbuds Bring Superior Clip-On Ergonomics With A Silicone Touch For Everyday Comfort

With its sleek profile, the new EarFun Clip has been designed from the ground up to be a true everyday performer. Keeping light dimensions, yet having a sturdy build, the Clip is a daily driver that manages to pack in the latest in wireless connectivity and the most enhanced combination of audio specs yet for a pair of wireless earbuds of this design, at this price. The new blistering fast Bluetooth 6.0 is featured to deliver the fastest pairing times yet. Introducing greater energy efficiency with the new codec, this latest version also makes leaps in helping the Clip discover Bluetooth-enabled source devices with precision. Bringing connection times down to what seems instantaneous. The Clip also features Google Fast Pair support for Androids operating the latest generation os for effortless connections. Whether using Android or an iPhone, these earbuds can maintain Dual Device support, sustaining simultaneous connections between two devices with the ability to seamlessly switch between them.

Peak ergonomics for ultimate comfort

The beauty of the Clip's form factor is its ability to embrace the ear in the most gentle manner. It does this by using an entirely unique C-shaped design. This form factor is implemented to disperse the weight, distributing it over two capsules, versus all the tech being completely confined to a single earbud housing. EarFun's lead design engineer explains: "Although earbuds were originally quite light, the addition of more features over time have made them noticeably bulky and give them a heavier center of gravity." To glue this inventive concept together, a flexible C-Bridge serves as a non-intrusive mechanism, to secure the compactly-shaped Clip, providing a reassuring wear, especially for extended use and physical activity.

Hi-Res sound, Powerful bass

Despite its slim profile, the open-ear earbuds retain some serious hardware. In typical fashion, EarFun refuses to coast and instead seeks to extract as much value as possible with every sequential release. The Clip doesn't offer just standard composite dynamic drivers, but rather carbon fiber diaphragms that measure a grand 10.8mm in size. EarFun's director of sound engineering shared that "sportier earbuds have historically failed to deliver better, let alone equivalent, levels of sound quality of their peer product, and we decided to interrupt this trend with the Clip." Here the Clip takes advantage of this serious hardware and delivers with a bass performance that roars. Enjoy a low-end that is emphatic, defined, and has a satisfying extension.

With the new carbon fiber composite dynamic drivers, the EarFun Clip helps the Hi-Res Audio certification reach all its frequency peaks with precision, not just including the thunderous bass. And with the combined LDAC codec support, the Clip offers a refined, detailed wireless listening experience on the go with compatible devices. The sound enhancements continue with the inclusion of a 3D Surround Sound mode that adds spatial depth and dimensionality to music, movies, and games. When it comes to gaming, the integrated Game Mode accessed through the EarFun mobile app offers Ultra Low Latency speeds under 50ms for fluid performance. All the sound enhancements can be accessed via EarFun's comprehensive mobile app for total user control.

AI-powered calls and a premium build

Guided by an AI-powered algorithm, the new Clip comes with active dual microphones that intelligently distinguish unwanted sounds. When speaking, the high-definition microphones single out the user's voice, making it clear for the other person to hear, no matter how noisy the environment may be. But the Clip's feature list doesn't end here, the new sporty earbuds host a list of valuable features. A single charge gets up to 10 hours of playtime, with an additional 30 hours from the USB-C rechargeable case, for a total of 40 hours of use. Along with the handsome battery life, the Clip is built to withstand the elements. Developed to achieve an IP55 rating, the wireless clip-on earbuds can handle dust, rain, and every day gym sweat.

Available date and Price

The EarFun Clip will be available on June 23rd at myearfun and Amazon for only $69.99.

For more information on the EarFun Clip and the rest of the EarFun wireless audio collection, visit myearfun .

