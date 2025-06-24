World Investment Advisors Announces Additional Technology Tools Following Successful Launch Of Worldmap

New business-building technologies from top WealthTech providers, including Pontera, Holistiplan, Forms Logic and FMG

Sarah McGilton named Director of Platform Technology and Strategy

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., June 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading financial advisory firm World Investment Advisors, LLC (World) announced the continued build-out of its technology stack to offer financial advisors additional tools that improve efficiency and enable growth. The enhancements provide advisors with choice, flexibility and time savings as the firm continues to expand its wealth management business. The recent additions include access to Holistiplan (simplifying and scaling tax planning), Pontera (management and trading of client accounts in retirement plans), Forms Logic (electronic document management and paperless account opening) and an expansion of the relationship with FMG Suite (efficient and compliant client communication and content).

The announcement follows the recent launch of its World Managed Account Platform (WorldMAP), the new open-architecture, multi-custodial investment and portfolio management platform. Advisors can access World's tech tools, platforms and solutions in one place via the recently launched Advisor Connect portal, the firm's proprietary business intelligence tool. Advisor Connect also leverages Microsoft's Power BI technology to provide advisors with a complete view of their client data to help them better analyze and manage their business.

"With the ongoing expansion of our wealth management business, we are committed to providing our new and existing financial advisors with the best tools, services and solutions in the industry," said Troy Hammond, CEO of World Investment Advisors. "We are thrilled to follow up on the successful launch of WorldMAP by introducing additional state-of-the-art technology tools to allow our advisors to offer industry-leading solutions to their clients through efficiencies and centralization of key functions to our home office. Our commitment is to continue to expand and innovate the tools and services available to support our advisors with some of the most cutting-edge and creative solutions in the marketplace."

To provide advisors with the best possible experience with World's updated tech stack, the firm is also announcing a significant addition to the team. Sarah McGilton has joined World as Director of Platform Technology and Strategy. Previously the Director, Implementation Project Management at Juniper Square, Sarah will lead efforts at World to further develop and implement a unified technology and data management strategy for the firm's advisor network and end users.

By making strategic investments in its comprehensive tech stack and adding key personnel, World is enabling its advisors to scale their practices, increase revenue, and deliver exceptional service to their clients. More information about the new additions:



WorldMAP - Launched in January, the World Managed Account Platform (WorldMAP) is an open-architecture, multi-custodial investment and portfolio management platform. WorldMAP, which leverages Vestmark's institutional-caliber technology, is designed to help advisors save time, grow revenues, optimize outcomes for clients and provide added flexibility in how they manage their businesses. WorldMAP offers a model program, including strategies created and managed by World's in-house investment team, advisors and a curated set of third-party managers.

Holistiplan – Saves time, spotlights planning opportunities and helps advisors win clients faster by simplifying and scaling tax planning. By leveraging AI to scan client accounts, Holistiplan's software identifies opportunities across a wide spectrum of wealth management needs, including Roth conversions, tax-efficient withdrawals, capital gain realization strategies and charitable giving. Estate planning insights and insurance guidance will be rolled out later this year.

FMG Suite – World is refreshing its ongoing relationship with FMG Suite to give advisors access to MyRepChat, which enables them to communicate efficiently and compliantly with clients and prospects using texting. Combining MyRepChat's texting capabilities with FMG's high-quality, curated content gives advisors a powerful tool to communicate with clients in the way they prefer. Staying top-of-mind with clients and prospects is a crucial component of a well-designed business-building and retention strategy.

Pontera – Software enables advisors to manage and trade clients' accounts within retirement plans, providing a better view of their assets and a more comprehensive and holistic planning and service experience. Pontera integrates with Tamarac for billing, allowing advisors to receive payment for managing 401(k)s and other employer-sponsored retirement accounts. Forms Logic – This fully electronic document management system enhances efficiency, reduces errors and virtually eliminates "not in good order" (NIGO) bounce backs. Advisors now have the ability to open accounts digitally, directly with custodians. This empowers advisors to allocate more time to productive business-building activities and less to administrative tasks, thereby improving the overall client experience.

About World Investment Advisors LLC

World Investment Advisors, LLC, formerly Pensionmark Financial Group, is a network of more than 630 advisors and staff across more than 100 U.S. locations with thousands of retirement plan and wealth management clients. The World Investment Advisors network of professionals includes wealth management, defined contribution, defined benefit, terminal funding, not-for-profit and executive/deferred compensation specialists. For more information, please visit .

Advisory services offered by World Investment Advisors, LLC. Securities offered by Pensionmark Securities, LLC, member FINRA/SIPC. World Investment Advisors, LLC is affiliated through common ownership with Pensionmark Securities, LLC.

